Dolce by Wyndham Versailles Opens in France

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of its newest hotel, Dolce by Wyndham Versailles – Domaine du Montcel. Located in the outskirts of Paris in Domaine du Montcel Park, the 178-key resort sits on an estate in the heart of the Bièvre Valley.

Originally built as the residence of France’s Oberkampf-Mallet family in the late 1700s, the resort has been fully renovated to preserve its historic buildings, monuments and gardens, the latter of which were originally designed by Madam Oberkampf. The property is just minutes from the Palace of Versailles and offers easy access to both Paris and Paris-Orly Airport, both of which are just 30 minutes by train. It is also a short walk from the Jouy-en-Josas train station.

Sprawled across 34 acres, the hotel offers a range of facilities including Spa du Moncel by Sothys, where guests can enjoy a range of treatments, as well as a steam room and sauna, a snow cave, sensory showers and a heated indoor and outdoor pool. Also on property is Restaurant La Toile, showcasing traditional French cuisine with Asian touches; Restaurant La Manufacture, built around an open kitchen concept, ideal for events and set in the historic wing of the château; Bar Le Cèdre, complete with a terrace overlooking the gardens; a conference center with 18 meeting rooms; and the 5,920-square-foot Baccarat ballroom.

Good to know: Like all Dolce Hotels & Resorts, the new property participates in the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program.

For more information, visit DolceHotels.com.

