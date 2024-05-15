Wyndham and Decameron Team Up to Expand All-Inclusive Offerings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has added more all-inclusive offerings to its portfolio thanks to a newly formed alliance with Decameron All Inclusive Hotels & Resorts. The deal expands Wyndham’s all-inclusive offerings to more than 50 resorts globally (with nine resorts across Mexico, Panama and Jamaica joining as part of this partnership), while connecting Decameron to Wyndham’s marketing, technology and distribution platforms, including Wyndham Rewards, the hotel's rewards program. Decameron will continue to own and operate all nine resorts.

Five resorts from Decameron, which owns and operates a broader network of properties, will join Wyndham’s rapidly expanding Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand, while four others join Wyndham’s globally known Ramada by Wyndham brand.

The nine resorts that are part of the deal include:

Grand Decameron Complex Bucerías, A Trademark All-Inclusive: Located near Puerto Vallarta International Airport, Grand Decameron Complex Bucerías sits along the expansive Banderas Bay in Riviera Nayarit. The family-friendly resort has five pools, three tennis courts and a soccer field, along with international cuisine and beachside dining.

Grand Decameron Panama, A Trademark All-Inclusive Resort: Located 90 minutes outside Panama City, Grand Decameron Panama offers views of tropical gardens and white sand beaches along the Pacific coast. From delving into local culture, visiting the nearby Panama Canal and taking advantage of the resort’s discotheque or nightly entertainment, guests can enjoy an authentic Panamanian experience throughout their visit.

Grand Decameron Los Cabos, A Trademark All-Inclusive Resort: A 15-minute drive from Los Cabos International Airport and just five minutes from San Jose del Cabo, Grand Decameron Los Cabos allows guests to immerse themselves in the destination. Families and friends looking to mix relaxation with exploration can explore peaceful city streets with restaurants and boutiques, take a short walk to the ocean or a plunge into one of the resort’s many pools.

Grand Decameron Montego Beach, A Trademark All-Inclusive: Located in Montego Bay, Grand Decameron Montego Beach offers views of the surrounding waters while connecting visitors to host of amenities. Guests can enjoy an array of international cuisines, including specialties like Jamaican fusion; disconnect at the fitness center or spa; or enjoy range of outdoor activities, including windsurfing and sailing. Popular attractions like Rose Hall Plantation and Glistening Waters are also close by.

Grand Decameron Cornwall Beach, A Trademark All-Inclusive: Situated in the northwest area of Jamaica, Grand Decameron Cornwall Beach lets guests enjoy the sounds of reggae while taking in views of the Caribbean Sea. The resort offers a wide variety of outdoor sports including kayaking, canoeing and sailing—one can even raft down the nearby Martha Brae River—along with multiple pools, an array of nightly entertainment and more.

Decameron Los Cocos Guayabitos, Ramada All-Inclusive Resort: Located about an hour from Puerto Vallarta International Airport, Decameron Los Cocos Guayabitos offers a getaway to Mexico’s western coast. Guests can explore the local fishing village, take in beautiful views along the resort’s 100 meters of beach or indulge in traditional Mexican and international cuisine at the three on-site restaurants: La Bamba, La Canoa and Tropical.

Decameron La Marina Guayabitos, Ramada All-Inclusive Resort: Decameron La Marina Guayabitos is a modern resort located in a quiet town in Riviera Nayarit. The resort offers family-friendly activities and great views of Coral Island. Guests can also see the nearby coral reefs and humpback whales.

Decameron Isla Coral Guayabitos, Ramada All-Inclusive Resort: Located in the Rincon de Guayabitos Bay in Riviera Nayarit, Decameron Isla Coral Guayabitos offers daily entertainment that immerses guests in Mexican culture. It also has a variety of daytime activities like Zumba and dedicated game activities.

Decameron Club Caribbean Runaway Bay, Ramada All-Inclusive: Situated in picturesque Runaway Bay, Decameron Club Caribbean Runaway Bay has walking trails surrounded by gardens and cottage-style rooms, two pools, prime areas for sunbathing, and restaurants offering cuisine ranging from Jamaican to Asian flavors.

