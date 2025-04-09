England’s Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa Partners With Ground Wellbeing

Bath’s five-star, two-Michelin Key, The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa has launched a new product house in The Spa & Bath House: Ground Wellbeing. The hotel will be the only destination in the South West of England to offer Ground Wellbeing treatments.

The new partnership between the hotel and Ground Wellbeing is designed to elevate the hotel’s wellness offering and enhance the guest experience. Ground Wellbeing is a skincare brand founded in Ireland and known for its unique approach to wellness through self-care and education. As part of this collaboration, the hotel is launching a bespoke spa treatment menu, with all treatments based on Ground Wellbeing’s signature rituals and therapies.

Founded by Peigin Crowley, a wellness expert with over 28 years of experience, Ground Wellbeing is built on the principles of inclusive wellness. With a focus on skin health, stress, sleep, hormone health and skin wellness, every treatment is a blend of therapeutic touch and plant-based care.

The new treatment menu offers a diverse range of treatments underpinned by a desire to help guests feel restored both physically and mentally. The spa has also curated signature spa days, including the Royal Experience Spa Day, incorporating a wellbeing ritual, Ground Wellbeing gift and afternoon tea at a Tattinger Champagne Mini Escape. With Crowley’s desire to promote women’s health at the core of Ground Wellbeing’s brand, the spa has incorporated pregnancy focused treatments into the menu, including the Comforting Ritual which aims to relieve pain, improve sleep and create a sense of calm as the body grows throughout pregnancy. In addition, Ground Wellbeing can devise specialized treatments for menopause and cancer care.

The Spa at The Royal Crescent Hotel offers a range of wellness treatments. Featuring a state-of-the-art thermal suite, pools, relaxation areas and expert-led treatments, it provides guests with a restorative escape designed to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul.

Spa treatments start from £140 (approximately $179) per person. Spa days start from £205 (approximately $262) per person.

For more information, visit www.royalcrescent.co.uk.

Related Stories

The Standard, Brussels to Open Spring 2025

New Hotel Concept to Open in London in Q4 2025

Ruby Hotels Unveils New Property in Clerkenwell, London

Mama Shelter to Open in Lake Como, Its Second Property in Italy