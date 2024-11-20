Mama Shelter to Open in Lake Como, Its Second Property in Italy

Ennismore, along with joint venture partners Zanklon Capital and Extendam, has announced the signing of Mama Shelter Lake Como. Located at the foot of the Italian Alps, the property will open in the resort city of Como in mid-2026. Mama Shelter Lake Como marks the brand’s second hotel in Italy, following the opening of Mama Shelter Roma in 2021.

Located in the city center of Como, Mama Shelter Lake Como will welcome people of all ages. The hotel will have 150 guestrooms across five categories, including 21 suites. From intimate meeting spaces and private karaoke party rooms to regular programmed nights, Mama in Lake Como will bring the party vibe through music, entertainment and urban design. Across two new buildings, guests will have four restaurants and bars to choose from: a signature restaurant and bar; Café Gelato, a quick stop for those seeking a sweet treat or caffeine fix; a rooftop bar, well-suited for sundowner drinks; and—exclusive to guests of the hotel—a casual rooftop poolside restaurant, complete with a wellness area.

Situated on the southern shores of Lake Como and flanked by mountains, the city of Como is blessed with beauty, culture, architecture and history. Activities include hiking and swimming with several public beaches and lidos on offer for hotel guests. Mama Shelter Lake Como is just two minutes away from Como San Giovanni Train Station and 35 minutes from Milan Malpensa Airport.

The project has been designed by the studio A+B2 Architettura.

For more information, visit www.ennismore.com.

