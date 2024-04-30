Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa Unveils $26 Million Renovation

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa in San Diego, CA, has completed its property-wide renovation totaling $26 million. The project encompassed its guestrooms and suites, an expanded lobby and pool complex, and upgraded meeting and group spaces.

The hotel’s redesigned guestrooms include custom wall coverings, wood dressers and leather-fronted bedside tables, alongside technology upgrades, such as wireless chargers and access to streaming services. Bathrooms are tucked behind sliding barn doors and have marble countertops, walk-in showers and more.

Estancia La Jolla’s reconfigured lobby offers fireplaces and an intimate outdoor patio. The lobby bar offers a selection of small plates and classic cocktails set to the backdrop of live music. The bar will also host a regular happy hour and rotating Friday tasting activations. The Trading Post Café highlights locally sourced ingredients, including honey from the on-property apiary, and a selection of coffees, teas, breakfast items and gifts.

At The Palma, Estancia La Jolla’s refreshed pool complex, guests can enjoy cabanas, complete with VIP packages, not to mention a rotating calendar of events.

Estancia La Jolla offers nearly 47,000 square feet of customizable indoor and outdoor event space. The hotel has refreshed its 6,864-square-foot signature ballroom, alongside five existing lawn spaces. It has also added a 1,000-square-foot Mariposa Lawn, located adjacent to the Learning Theater.

Good to know: As part of its corporate social responsibility efforts, Estancia La Jolla partnered with Alvéole to introduce an apiary to aid with native pollination and create a sustainable source of honey and an educational opportunity for guests. The hotel is also home to herb and butterfly gardens that are open to guests. The herbs are incorporated into dishes across the property’s F&B outlets.

Tip: The hotel is offering a “Rediscover Estancia” package, complete with accommodations, $100 resort credit, complimentary parking and waived resort fees.

For more information, visit www.estancialajolla.com.

