Forbes, Sharecare Issue Health Security Verifications to Hotels and Resorts

Forbes Travel Guide and Sharecare, a digital health company, announced this week the first hotels in the world to successfully become "Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide."

The hotels and resorts are:

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage ( Rancho Mirage, CA )

( ) Atlantis, The Palm ( Dubai, U.A.E. )

( ) Auberge du Soleil ( Rutherford, CA )

( ) Baccarat Hotel New York ( New York )

( ) Boston Harbor Hotel ( Boston )

( ) Carillon Miami Wellness Resort ( Miami )

( ) City of Dreams - Nüwa Manila ( Manila, Philippines )

( ) Crown Towers Melbourne ( Melbourne, Australia )

( ) Drake Bay Getaway Resort ( Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica )

( ) The Goring Hotel ( London )

( ) Fairmont Grand Del Mar ( San Diego )

( ) The Hazelton Hotel ( Toronto )

( ) The Henderson, A Salamander Resort ( Destin, FL )

( ) The Hermitage Hotel ( Nashville, TN )

( ) The Hotel at Auburn University ( Auburn, AL )

( ) Hotel Bennett, Charleston ( Charleston, SC )

( ) The Jefferson Hotel ( Richmond, VA )

( ) Katikies Mykonos ( Cyclades Islands, Greece )

( ) Katikies Santorini (Cyclades Islands, Greece)

(Cyclades Islands, Greece) Montage Los Cabos (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico)

(Cabo San Lucas, Mexico) The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel ( Hong Kong )

( ) NIHI SUMBA ( Sumba Island, Indonesia )

( ) Park Hyatt Aviara ( Carlsbad, CA )

( ) The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston ( Houston )

( ) The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman ( Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands )

( ) Salamander Resort & Spa ( Middleburg, VA )

( ) Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort ( San Jose del Cabo, Mexico )

( ) The St. Regis San Francisco ( San Francisco )

( ) Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas (Las Vegas)

Addressing the critical need to establish confidence with guests and travel planners in the age of COVID-19 and beyond, Sharecare’s health security verification comes with an easily identifiable “seal of approval”—the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide badge—for hotels to display on their official websites and on-property.

FREE Virtual Event Pivoting Back to Travel: Phase 4 Are you prepared to guide your clients through the “new normal” of travel? Join us December 15, 2020 from 1pm-2:20pm EST for Pivoting Back to Travel: Phase 4. The upcoming installment of our FREE virtual series will feature presentations from the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, and Seabourn on their most up-to-date travel procedures, health & safety protocols they’ve implemented to keep guests safe, activities that are open to visitors, what your clients need to know while on their trip and more! Visit www.pivotingbacktotravel to view the full agenda and register for your FREE pass.

Register Now

Going beyond basic facility standards and establishing a consistent global baseline for health security, Sharecare’s solution requires that hotels verify their health protocols on an ongoing basis across more than 360 expert-validated standards, including health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees. Additionally, participating hotels have the option to track daily employee virus screening results and provide relevant tools for guests and visitors including clinically validated health screeners and information and updates on that facility's guidelines.

This news comes on the heels of Internova Travel Group selecting Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide to validate the procedures and protocols at more than 50,000 hotels booked through its systems, each of which Internova expects to be Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide by the end of Q1 2022.

For more information, visit www.forbestravelguide.com/verified.

Related Stories

California Implements “Regional Stay at Home” Order

World of Hyatt Reduces Elite Status Qualifications for 2021

Accor Acquires sbe, Ennismore to Expand Lifestyle Portfolio

AMResorts Inks Three Resort Brand Management Deals in Greece