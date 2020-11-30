World of Hyatt Reduces Elite Status Qualifications for 2021

Hyatt says is remains committed to its World of Hyatt members as they plan for travel in the new year. To note, World of Hyatt is making significant changes to its elite status qualifications for the 2021 calendar year by reducing the Base Point and Tier-Qualifying Night requirements by 50 percent for members to earn or maintain elite status, as compared to the program’s standard requirements. Additionally, World of Hyatt is extending several rewarding offers through the beginning of 2021, giving members more time to accelerate point earnings and boost tier status when they are ready to travel again.

For the 2021 calendar year, World of Hyatt is reducing its elite status qualifications by 50 percent, so members can achieve or requalify for status and enjoy elite benefits in half the time—either by staying half the number of nights or earning half the number of Base Points required in a calendar year.

For example, a member can earn top-tier Globalist status in record time by staying 30 Tier-Qualifying Nights or earning 50,000 Base Points in 2021 and start enjoying exclusive benefits, including 30 percent bonus on eligible purchases, waived resort fees on eligible rates and free night awards, room upgrades including standard suites available at check-in, Club access or breakfast, Guest of Honor benefits and more.

Reduced 2021 World of Hyatt elite status qualifications include:

Discoverist : Stay five Tier-Qualifying Nights or earn 12,500 Base Points

: Stay five Tier-Qualifying Nights or earn 12,500 Base Points Explorist : Stay 15 Tier-Qualifying Nights or earn 25,000 Base Points

: Stay 15 Tier-Qualifying Nights or earn 25,000 Base Points Globalist: Stay 30 Tier-Qualifying Nights or earn 50,000 Base Points

Additional Benefits and Rewards for Members

World of Hyatt Credit cardmembers can take advantage of this reduced elite status criteria, with the ability to earn top-tier Globalist status in 2021 by staying as few as 25 qualifying nights. Cardmembers receive five Tier-Qualifying Night credits each year, plus are able to earn two additional Tier-Qualifying Night credits with every $5,000 spent on the card. Furthermore, as a limited time sign-up bonus, new cardmembers who apply and are approved for the card by December 31, 2020, will receive 10 Tier-Qualifying Night credits toward tier status in 2020 and 2021, making it possible to achieve Globalist status by staying as few as 20 qualifying nights.

Additional World of Hyatt Promotions

World of Hyatt members will also have more time to enjoy exclusive and valuable offers to help boost their tier status and earn points even faster.

Bonus Journeys : Members globally have more time to take advantage of World of Hyatt's promotion, providing members the ability to earn up to quadruple points on eligible spend at 1,000-plus participation locations worldwide through February 28, 2021, if they register by January 15, 2021. Plus, members can earn double Tier-Qualifying Night credits—another way for members to accelerate toward earning tier status in 2021.

: Members globally have more time to take advantage of World of Hyatt's promotion, providing members the ability to earn up to quadruple points on eligible spend at 1,000-plus participation locations worldwide through February 28, 2021, if they register by January 15, 2021. Plus, members can earn double Tier-Qualifying Night credits—another way for members to accelerate toward earning tier status in 2021. Free Nights on Sale : World of Hyatt members can receive 15 percent of redeemed points back as Bonus Points, plus free parking, when they redeem points for free night stays, now through February 28, 2021. World of Hyatt and Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can receive an additional 10 percent of their redeemed points back as Bonus Points.

: World of Hyatt members can receive 15 percent of redeemed points back as Bonus Points, plus free parking, when they redeem points for free night stays, now through February 28, 2021. World of Hyatt and Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can receive an additional 10 percent of their redeemed points back as Bonus Points. Dine Local, Earn Triple Points: World of Hyatt members can continue treating themselves when dining close to home by earning triple points on eligible spend for dine-in, takeout or delivery (when not staying the night) at participating outlets at Hyatt hotels and resorts through February 28, 2021.

Visit world.hyatt.com.

