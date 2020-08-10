Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte Makes Debut

by
Matt Turner
(Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte)

The Kessler Collection, a portfolio of 11 boutique hotels, has debuted its second property in North Carolina with the opening of Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte on August 5. Located in the heart of uptown Charlotte, the hotel has 254 rooms, including 32 suites, a Poseidon Spa, versatile outdoor and indoor event spaces, a Starbucks Coffee shop, vibrant art collection curated by Richard C. Kessler, an executive lounge, open-kitchen restaurant, fast-casual eatery and a rooftop bar providing views of the city.

Among several amenities offered, guests are invited to indulge in an immersive culinary experience at Mico, an open-kitchen restaurant concept serving South American dishes with Mediterranean influences. Menu items include the likes of Peruvian chicken anticucho and Fattoush salad. Mico is accented by rich tones of yellow and arctic blue, along with woods, champagne brass detailing, fine fabrics and crystals. At the rooftop bar and lounge, Buho, guests are greeted by a color palette of purple, magenta, black and gold, plus, sleek floor-to-ceiling wine displays, a variety of seating options and views of the skyline.

Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte’s guestrooms have custom furniture, carpets, drapery and lighting. In a nod to Argentina’s biggest material exports, the headboards are made of embossed teal leather and antiqued brass nail heads. The corridors are adorned with colorful works of Argentinian art.

For guests looking to host weddings, corporate events and gatherings, Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte offers 16,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event spaces. Inspired by the Paz Palace Mansion in Buenos Aires, the hotel’s ballroom has custom Bohemian crystal chandeliers, silver leaf cove ceilings and elaborate paneling. Additionally, the hotel offers a total of 4,400 square feet of outdoor space, including the Queen Terrace and landscaped greenspace at the Bohemian Garden.

The Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte is within minutes of some of the city’s most popular cultural and historic sites, museums, shopping destinations and sports venues. Home to the 7th Street Public Market, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, BB&T Ballpark, the NFL Carolina PanthersBank of America Stadium, The Spectrum Center and a variety of nightlife hotspots, guests can enjoy a myriad of entertainment.

Visit www.kesslercollection.com/bohemian-charlotte/.

