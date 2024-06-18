Hotels

Greydon Hotel Group Unveils Newly Renovated Nantucket Property

By Newsdesk Jun 18, 2024 10:48am
Situated in Nantucket, a tiny island off the coast of Massachusetts, The Martin by Greydon House is a 15-key property set within a newly renovated historic inn. Originally built in 1803 as a home for Nathaniel Sherman and his wife, Hepsabeth, the property was transformed into a guesthouse in the 1920s.

Drawing inspiration from the island, Stephanie Hall, lead designer and partner of local design studio Nantucket Looms, incorporated coastal design elements alongside a cozy-meets-contemporary feel across the centuries-old property. Each of the property’s rooms and suites include nautical design elements such as pillows adorned in Seigaiha-inspired wave patterns, brass-and-rope mirrors and white linen lampshades. The property includes a range of accommodations, including the Studio King and Junior King Suites, as well as a Deluxe King room with a private balcony.

The Martin by Greydon House_Room 2, Studio King Suite_Photo Credit Michael Rynes
Studio King Suite (©Michael Rynes/The Martin by Greydon House)

Situated on Nantucket’s Centre Street, The Martin is just a short walk from the island’s shops, beaches, restaurants and historical landmarks. It is a five-minute walk from the Hyannis, Oak Bluffs and New Bedford ferry docks, and a 10-minute taxi ride from the Nantucket Memorial Airport.

Greydon Hotel Group encompasses a portfolio of Nantucket bed & breakfasts, inns, and boutique hotels, including the Greydon House. Defining New England hospitality, each property, just steps away from downtown Nantucket, pays homage to the destination’s surroundings with designer-curated accommodations that blend comfort with coastal design elements.

For more information, visit www.martinhouseinn.com.

