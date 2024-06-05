Red Jacket Resorts Wraps $40 Million Makeover

Red Jacket Resorts has unveiled a $40 million renovation and a range of new activities and programming. Three of the collection’s five properties, Red Jacket Beach Resort, Riviera Beach Resort and Blue Water Resort, are all located within a one-mile stretch. The properties have unveiled a collective 397 renovated guestrooms, cottages and family suites, new lobby spaces, meeting rooms, updated F&B options and refreshed pool experiences and beachfront amenities. This marks the completion of the first phase of the collection-wide renovation. A property-wide Grand Opening celebration is scheduled for June 13.

Guests at all five properties will have access to the beach, pools and a range of activities. The South Shore Drive oceanfront private beach in front of Red Jacket Beach Resort offers "sea service." Guests can enjoy a selection of beverages and beachside fare direct-to-chair with just a few clicks.

The collection’s flagship property, Red Jacket Beach Resort, has updated its 163 rooms and introduced family-friendly suites. There are even entire homes with full kitchens that can accommodate groups up to 12 guests with full hotel service and amenity access. Riviera Beach Resort saw a full transformation to all 125 rooms; guests can now book the Family Suite that sleeps up to eight and includes four queen beds. At Blue Water Resort, a redesign of the 109 rooms includes the Two Bed - Two Bunk Suite sleeping up to eight. Blue Water Resort also offers dog-friendly rooms in the Captain’s House, ideal for two to four guests and their pet plus one.

Across the properties, guests will enjoy refreshed pool experiences and beachfront amenities. Lobby spaces have been revitalized across the renovated hotels, with a debut retail space for travelers and visitors to purchase Red Jacket Resorts must-haves and everyday summer necessities.

F&B options include Tides & Tavern and Crow’s Nest restaurants that offer all-day dining with beverages, fine spirits and casual bites. All-new touchpoints at Riviera Beach Resort dining areas include family-friendly fare at The Deck and the seasonal Boat Bar. Blue Water Resort has introduced outdoor dining spaces at Four Beaches.

Additionally, Red Jacket Beach Resort extends key meeting amenities including on-site event coordinators, new beachfront event tents, technical support and more with over 7,500 square feet of beachfront spaces.

The group has introduced partnerships with several brands and a fully programmed week of events for the Cape’s Hydrangea Festival. Highlights include:

Summer Shack — In partnership with L.L. Bean , Red Jacket Beach Resort will feature an installation of the brand’s shack, offering beach chairs, umbrellas, toys, books and more

— In partnership with , Red Jacket Beach Resort will feature an installation of the brand’s shack, offering beach chairs, umbrellas, toys, books and more Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox — Players will be onsite throughout the season for friendly wiffle ball games and meet and greets

— Players will be onsite throughout the season for friendly wiffle ball games and meet and greets Peek-a-Zoo —The hour-long interactive animal ambassador program mixes education with fun and a chance to meet birds, reptiles, mammals, and more

—The hour-long interactive animal ambassador program mixes education with fun and a chance to meet birds, reptiles, mammals, and more “Shiver Me Timbers” Pirate Show & Treasure Hunt — Pirate and nautical themed activities for children

— Pirate and nautical themed activities for children Daily Beach Yoga — Suitable for all levels, offered complimentary to guests

— Suitable for all levels, offered complimentary to guests Movie Under the Stars — Outdoor viewings of summertime classics for the whole family

For more information, visit www.redjacketresorts.com.

