Beach House Hilton Head Island Unveils $13 Million Facelift

Following the renovation of its outdoor spaces, Beach House Hilton Head Island is welcoming guests back to its beach bar and live music venue, Tiki Hut, as well as a redesigned resort pool and a new outdoor event pavilion. The resort is also rolling out diverse offerings including the launch of brunch for the first time in the history of the iconic Tiki Hut, weekly sailing camps, a partnership with the Sea Turtle Patrol and more.

Originally opened in 1977, the Tiki Hut has undergone a full transformation. The now-larger, renovated venue offers an expanded bar, fire pits, new decking and the relocation of the stage. Thoughtful lighting design has also gone into all elements of this project to ensure the protection of nesting turtles nearby. Tiki Hut will now also host a weekend brunch service along with specialty beverages. Additionally, Tiki Hut will host monthly full moon parties with the series kicking off Friday, June 21 with the Strawberry Moon. Guests can enjoy live music, food and drink specials, and more.

With music seven days a week (weather permitting), the beachfront bar will also expand its roster of performers and hours in 2024 so beachgoers and hotel guests can get down with three daily sets year-round. Tiki Hut will be open Sunday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The property will also welcome the newest venue and addition to its event offerings: The Dunes. Located on Coligny Beach, this 1,800-square-foot outdoor pavilion is ideal for oceanfront weddings, receptions, on-property concerts and more. Groups will be treated to sunsets and oceanfront views every day, and when it’s not reserved for events, guests will be welcome to play large-format games, including Connect Four and Jenga.

The resort now sports an expanded pool area, additional trees and cabanas for poolside lounging, and a fire pit. The fully furnished cabanas each offer a 42-inch high-definition TV, mini bar, ceiling fan, sectional lounge sofa and USB power outlets. Themed packages will also be available to book, including the “Tailgate Package” where N.F.L. and college football fans can watch their favorite teams with buckets of beer and a southern BBQ-inspired menu and the “Toast on the Coast” package, a brunch-style set up for bridal parties to relax ahead of the big day.

In partnership with the Hilton Head Island Recreation Center, Beach House will now offer “Surf & Sailing” camps for all guests over the age of six. The camps will be available to book online, with check-in at the Lil Tiki where guests will also have the opportunity to rent mini kayaks, paddle boards, soft-top surfboards, and more.

Reinforcing their commitment to protecting local wildlife, Beach House is partnering with community organization Sea Turtle Patrol to host Turtle Talks every Thursday at noon, beginning July 6. Open to guests and locals alike, the 45-minute presentation will teach guests about the nesting sea turtles on Hilton Head Island, sea turtle biology, and how they can work with the organization to help protect the endangered species.

For more information, visit www.beachhousehhi.com.

