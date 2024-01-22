Westin Hilton Head Island Resort Nears Completion of Renovation

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa has announced that its $13.8 million property-wide renovation is set to be completed in early February. The project will include its 416 guestrooms, with the addition of four more keys to grow the total accommodations to 420 rooms. The property includes 32 suites.

Top digs? The Presidential Suite comprises an expansive prinary bedroom, adjoining living room, large dinner table, a private veranda and extended balconies with views of the resort, koi pond and Atlantic Ocean. The Vice Presidential Suite offers a king bedroom, connecting living room, walk-in closet, three balconies, and a living area with a wet bar and powder room.

The Atlantic Suite, situated along the beachfront, has separate sleeping and seating areas, a private balcony, a separate powder room and a wet bar. For those seeking a retreat reminiscent of summer camp, the Resort Bunk Suite offers bunk beds, a king bed, a dinette table, a large balcony, and an entertainment area with a wet bar; this suite serves as the perfect accommodation for multi-generational families and friend groups alike. The resort also offers 25 Carolina King Suites with a dinette table, an entertainment area with a wet bar and a sleeper sofa, and two private balconies. Other renovated room types include the Ocean Front and Ocean View Guest Rooms, Island View Guest Rooms, and Resort View Guest Rooms.

Mike Tighe serves as the general manager of the property.

