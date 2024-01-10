Sandbourne Santa Monica to Open Spring 2024

Sandbourne Santa Monica is set to debut in spring 2024. The new beachfront hotel, offering 175 guestrooms and suites, is located on Ocean Avenue.

The hotel offers direct access to Santa Monica Beach and Third Street Promenade. The upscale pool, lounge, and cabanas create an idyllic setting for basking in the California sun, while the indoor/outdoor fitness center caters to active wellness. Expansive event spaces totaling 10,000 square feet, provide an ideal venue for gatherings. Additionally, a full-service wellness spa will be introduced in 2025.

The new restaurant concept will have cuisine by Santa Monica native Chef Raphael Lunetta. The dining room, along with a lush outdoor patio, houses a full-service restaurant and bar that will showcase Chef Lunetta’s coastal California cuisine.

Designer Gulla Jónsdóttir and her team bring artful conception to life through textures such as woven fibers and soft linens that "coexist harmoniously" with polished surfaces, contemporary art pieces and minimalist accents. The color palette echoes the natural tones of the sand and sea, punctuated by vibrant hues reflecting the vivacity of city life. “Sandbourne Santa Monica was a thrilling endeavor for us that required a blend of creativity, strategic planning and a deep understanding of the environment of the property—its location and the uniqueness of being a part of not just Santa Monica but Los Angeles,” said Jónsdóttir.

Related Stories

Tampa's Epicurean Hotel Completes $21 Million Expansion

Margaritaville Debuts First Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe

AC Hotels by Marriott Unveils New Hotel in Naples

Now Open: Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor