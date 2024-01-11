Hotel Bardo Savannah to Open in February

Hotel Bardo Savannah is slated to open in this February. New York City-based real estate development and hospitality firm Left Lane this week unveiled the transformation of a 19th-century Southern Gothic structure in Savannah’s Forsyth Park into a new urban resort concept.

The two-acre resort houses 149 guestrooms, inclusive of 50 suites; a coastal Italian restaurant, Saint Bibiana; a holistic fitness and wellness spa, Saltgrass; the kids program Camp Bardo; and the membership-exclusive Club Bardo. Within the next five years, Left Lane plans to expand the Bardo brand to high-growth secondary markets, including Pittsburgh, PA, and Providence, RI, among others.

The guest arrival experience includes the resort’s park-facing front drive and lobby bar, The Green Room. Past the lobby is The Courtyard, surrounded by gardens, leading to an 82-foot pool, complete with cabanas. The pool bar, Bar Bibi, offers a coastal Italian menu with salads, crudo and pizzettas from its exposed brick oven, besides cocktails.

Launched in September 2023, the on-site restaurant, Saint Bibiana, is led by Executive Chef and Culinary Director Derek Simcik. In February, the restaurant will introduce weekday breakfast and weekend brunch. The Cooking School is slated to open in March, hosting interactive workshops and a guest chef series.

The guestrooms on the ground floor that flank the pool have outdoor living rooms with private gardens and direct pool access. Guests who prefer a different view can book a suite upstairs with a park view, private Juliet balcony or a more expansive terrace. Some suites offer chef’s kitchens and living rooms. The Family Suite, for instance, offers a dining area, king bedroom, en-suite bath with a dressing area and grooming vanity, a separate bunk room with two twin beds and a powder room.

The launch of Hotel Bardo also brings the debut of Saltgrass, a new holistic gym and wellness spa concept, home to grounding massages, restorative facials and a dynamic athletics program. Director of Fitness & Activities Cameron Scott will lead daily bootcamp/HIIT classes alongside a run club, pilates and yoga classes hosted by a rotating roster of instructors. Guests can also enjoy a range of wellness-oriented refuel options at Saltgrass.

Members of Club Bardo, the brand’s exclusive membership club, will have access to a private lounge above Saint Bibiana, preferred room rates, priority reservations, access to the pool and fitness facilities, as well as perks such as personal training and small group fitness. The Club will offer special events, personal shopping services, house car benefits, Camp Bardo, F&B options and more.

The hotel offers a range of event spaces, each with indoor/outdoor opportunities and flexible layouts. The Carriage House, which opens to its own event lawn, pays homage to the former mansion’s original use as a private home in the late 1800s and has its own street-side entrance. The Ballroom, which opens to The Courtyard, offers 3,500 square feet of space that can accommodate up to 200 guests. Private dining rooms and high-design spaces are tucked across the grounds, and bookable for intimate gatherings and celebrations.

For more information, visit www.staybardo.com.

