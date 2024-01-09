Blossom Houston to Open Japanese Restaurant by Michelin-Starred Chef

The Boon Group, a culinary restaurant group led by Michelin-starred Chef Ho Chee Boon, has announced the newest dining concept scheduled to open at Blossom Houston in Texas. Molihua will serve Japanese cuisine, dim sum and dessert offerings on the second floor of the luxury hotel. Chef Boon will oversee the restaurant operations with Chef Hideki Hiwatashi and Chef Rory MacDonald. Molihua is set to open early this year.

“It is gratifying to bring Molihua to Houston’s culinary scene to offer visitors Japanese food, dim sum and desserts that is authentic in concept and execution, but distinct in unique flavor profiles and high-quality ingredients sourced with care,” said Chef Boon in a press statement. “I have been planning this concept for years and look forward to working with Chef Hideki and Chef Rory to achieve my vision and deliver a memorable dining experience for our guests.”

Molihua is the third restaurant set to open under the Boon Group after opening successful ventures in San Francisco, namely Empress by Boon located in Chinatown, and Blue Whale Restaurant & Lounge in the Marina neighborhood.

Chef Hideki Hiwatashi brings more than 30 years of Japanese culinary training to his role at Molihua, having specialized in the art of kaiseki cuisine. In addition to the savory menu offerings, Pastry Chef Rory Macdonald will create the dessert menu at both Molihua and the hotel’s lobby bar.

More information will be available in the coming months.

For details, visit www.blossomhouston.com.

