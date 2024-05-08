Hilton, ResortPass Partner to Offer Day Pass Packages

Hilton has announced a partnership with ResortPass, a platform for booking day access to resort and hotel amenities. The partnership will offer curated day pass packages at participating Hilton properties across the Americas. Catering to the expanding segment of individuals seeking daytime visits to resorts and hotels, Hilton and ResortPass offer access to amenities and perks at a collection of beach resorts and urban getaways for locals and visitors alike.

Ideal for locals seeking a daycation or spa experience, cruise passengers visiting a resort destination for a few hours or travelers wanting a change of scenery, ResortPass offers a streamlined booking process for guests to experience a range of Hilton’s resort and hotel amenities. According to Hilton’s “2024 Trends Report,” the top reason people want to travel in 2024 is to rest and recharge, which is a central theme of the offerings available through Hilton’s partnership with ResortPass. Hilton welcomes day guests with a range of facilities including private beaches, pool complexes with full-service cabanas and daybeds, kids’ clubs, spas and dining outlets.

Each participating Hilton property has individually crafted packages. Examples include:

Conrad Los Angeles offers over 10 different day pass packages, from rooftop pool access to spa experiences highlighting private recovery cabins, high-tech wellness therapies such as quantum harmonic therapy and more

offers over 10 different day pass packages, from rooftop pool access to spa experiences highlighting private recovery cabins, high-tech wellness therapies such as quantum harmonic therapy and more Day passes for up to 10 people at Hilton Waikoloa Village include a private cabana and refreshments such as cocktails, popsicles and facial spritzers. Additionally, a “ Full Moon Vino and Vinyasa ” package provides access to the onsite vinyasa yoga class and a complimentary glass of wine or beer

include a private cabana and refreshments such as cocktails, popsicles and facial spritzers. Additionally, a “ ” package provides access to the onsite vinyasa yoga class and a complimentary glass of wine or beer Conrad Indianapolis offers day passes to its spa. The “ Custom Massage ” package includes a Swedish massage, aromatherapy and access to the spa’s indoor lap pool, hot tub, steam room, saunas, relaxation lounge, fitness center and more

offers day passes to its spa. The “ ” package includes a Swedish massage, aromatherapy and access to the spa’s indoor lap pool, hot tub, steam room, saunas, relaxation lounge, fitness center and more In South Florida , day guests have access to The Diplomat Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton ’s pools, watersports, Kids’ Day Camp and fitness center. Visitors will also have the option to add a casita reservation with F&B service, beach daybeds, lounge chairs and more.

, day guests have access to ’s pools, watersports, and fitness center. Visitors will also have the option to add a casita reservation with F&B service, beach daybeds, lounge chairs and more. In Mexico , Conrad Punta de Mita ’s day pass features access to waterslides, a swim-up bar, full poolside service and the option to add a private cabana. The spa pass includes a 30-minute massage and access to the onsite sauna, fitness center and more

, ’s day pass features access to waterslides, a swim-up bar, full poolside service and the option to add a private cabana. The spa pass includes a 30-minute massage and access to the onsite sauna, fitness center and more In Southern California, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club offers day passes for up to six people, including a complimentary fruit bowl and a cabana host, for a day on the beach or at the pools with infinity-edge whirlpools affording views of the Pacific Ocean

Additional participating properties include Hilton Fort Lauderdale, Hilton Austin, Hilton Orlando, Hilton Americas-Houston, Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sonoma Wine Country, Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa Downtown Convention Center and others.

For more information, visit www.resortpass.com and www.hilton.com.

