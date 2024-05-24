Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando Set to Open in 2026

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando is set to open in Kissimmee, Florida, following a partnership announced on May 23 by Lion Star, Everest Place and Paramount. Slated to open in 2026, this resort will be located in the Everest Place development and operated by Lion Star Hospitality, the exclusive U.S. licensee for Karisma Hotels & Resorts.

With over 400 hotel rooms and condo units combined, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando will showcase themed accommodations, including suites inspired by iconic characters. The family-friendly resort mixes luxury amenities with "F.U.N." Guests will have the opportunity to interact with Nickelodeon’s globally beloved franchises, including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Dora, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

A world of play takes center stage at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando. Eats and experiences at the resort include a Nickelodeon twist, whether dining at Le Spatula (named in honor of SpongeBob’s iconic spatula), grabbing a slice at Mikey's Pizzeria (celebrating the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ favorite food), or hanging out at the Snick Lounge with games, sports, live music and the Big Orange Couch.

Other amenities and experiences include the Aqua Nick water park, Club Nick, Nick retail shops, character meet and greets, and "the greatest Nickelodeon honor—getting Slimed!" In addition to the hotel, the resort also offers condos available to buy, ranging from studio to two-bedroom options. Owners will have access to all resort amenities.

Set within the expansive 220-acre Everest Place complex in Kissimmee, Florida, the resort is set to offer guests and residents access to a diverse array of amenities, including a retail scene and medical center. The region has a blend of natural beauty and thrilling attractions. From the world-renowned theme parks to the shores of Lake Tohopekaliga, there's something for every adventurer.

Visitors can explore the vibrant Old Town, offering eclectic shops, dining experiences, and classic car shows. With its year-round sunny weather, Kissimmee beckons visitors to enjoy outdoor adventures such as airboat rides through the Everglades or championship golf on its courses.

