Moxy Hotels Announces Two Florida Openings

Moxy Hotels is set to open two hotels in Florida this summer: Moxy Miami Wynwood and Moxy St. Pete.

Reservations are open for Moxy Miami Wynwood, the second South Florida location, ahead of stays beginning June 23, 2024. Located in the Wynwood Arts District, the new-build, eight-story hotel features 120 rooms, a 24/7 fitness center and a second-floor lobby featuring a full-service bar that doubles as the hotel’s check-in area.

Ranging from 211 to 592 square feet, the rooms at Moxy Miami Wynwood are ideal for everyone from solo travelers to friend groups to families. Signature features include Murphy desks, under-bed storage and ample outlets for smartphones and other electronic devices found throughout the rooms.

Guests are greeted upon arrival at check-in at the second-floor lobby with a complimentary welcome cocktail. Bar Moxy offers breakfast and a dinner menu featuring signature cocktails as well as light bites. Additionally, grab-and-go options are also available 24/7.

The hotel also offers a 3,000-square-foot outdoor space suitable for meetings and events, as well as The Timeout Zone, a small meeting room spanning 430 square feet that can accommodate up to 36 guests. The hotel is pet-friendly and offers mobile check-in as well.

Additionally, Moxy St. Pete is set to open this summer in Central Avenue, FL. The newly built lifestyle hotel will feature 163 guestrooms and suites, a lobby featuring indoor and outdoor spaces, an open-air bar and coffee café, work areas, and the a rooftop pool deck with a poolside bar. Additionally, this fall, the hotel will open the second location of Sparrow, a rooftop dining and nightlife experience.

The lobby offers diverse spaces for work and play, including live entertainment areas and a courtyard. Bar Moxy, the hotel’s lobby bar, will offer specialty cocktails and light dishes. Open for breakfast, lunch and snacks, Rose’s Coffee Bar will serve smoothies, espresso-based beverages, cold brew, nitro and drip coffee. This location will mark the second Rose’s Coffee Bar, joining its first location in Fort Lauderdale.

The hotel also houses a podcast studio in the lobby and 1,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. The hotel’s 24/7 fitness center is fully equipped and features an outdoor workout space.

On the seventh floor, guests will be greeted by a rooftop pool surrounded by cabanas alongside an open-air bar. Slated to open this fall, Sparrow will offer city views from the rooftop bar and lounge. The 4,000-square-foot space will serve light bites, Asian-inspired cuisine and craft cocktails.

The hotel is a central facet of PTM Partners and DoveHill Capital Management’s Edge Collective, a new 500,000-square-foot mixed-use destination. Phase I will see the delivery of the Moxy by Marriott hotel and the redeveloped and modernized 1246 Central Avenue building, which includes 16,000 square feet of Class A office space and the recently announced Bosphorous Turkish restaurant on the ground floor. Phase II will deliver approximately 350 multi-family rentals to with hospitality-level amenity spaces, 45,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, and 360 parking spaces. The rentals will comprise studio to three-bedroom units across two distinct buildings on Central Avenue and 1st Avenue South and 11th Street.

For more details, visit www.marriott.com/moxy-miami-wynwood and www.marriott.com/moxy-st-petersburg-downtown.

