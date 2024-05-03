North Carolina Village Resort Unveils First Phase of Property-Wide Restoration

Fontana Village Resort & Marina in North Carolina has revealed the first phase of a property-wide restoration plan that encompasses updates to The Main Lodge, lodge guestrooms and cabins, operational enhancements to the marina and the Fontana General Store, improved digital infrastructure, modernized recreational amenities and a refurbished riverside campground. The renovation is led by managing partners Robin and DeAnn Turner, who acquired the property in early 2023.

The Main Lodge’s lobby, formerly used for guest check-in, has been restored to highlight the original architecture and design elements. The seating areas have been outfitted with custom-made furnishings to complement the "one-of-kind" area rugs. (Business travelers will enjoy improved workspaces and the addition of an executive conference room surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass.) In addition, all 42 lodge guestrooms and 14 cabins have been upgraded and redesigned. In-room amenities include coffee makers, curated toiletries, and more.

The resort’s Wildwood Grill dining concept has been rebranded as Quill’s Canteen, a fast-casual, counter-service-style restaurant. The menu includes regional fare and North Carolina favorites alongside classic southern-style snacks. Additionally, the Mountview Bistro will be rebranded as Hazel’s, an elevated experience for Fontana Village guests and community locals.

Prior to this phase of restoration, several smaller enhancement projects were addressed throughout the grounds, including at the General Store, which now operates 24/7 and serves as guest check-in, new marina, golf cart and UTV rentals, property-wide Wi-Fi access, including the campgrounds, a large arcade room with more than a dozen modern gaming systems, and more.

In June 2023, MMI Hospitality Group was selected to lead day-to-day operations, which included the appointment of a new general manager to oversee this multi-year restoration campaign. Design and construction teams, based out of Orlando, FL, were tapped to execute restoration plans at Fontana Village. Managing partners have invested approximately $10 million in the restoration campaign of Fontana Village and estimate the full scope of the project to be completed by 2028.

The second phase of restoration efforts is underway and includes the modification of event spaces such as the Carolina Room and enhancements to the remaining guestrooms, suites and cabins throughout the property.

Located in the Nantahala National Forest of the Appalachian region, Fontana Village Resort & Marina provides a unique getaway along the Great Smoky Mountains. Founded in 1942, it was originally built as a settlement town for the workers commissioned by the Tennessee Valley Authority and the federal government to construct the Fontana Dam during World War II. The tallest dam east of the Rockies, Fontana Dam, paired with its proximity to the mountains, became a popular tourist destination, and the settlement, once housing workers, became the resort village. The dam continues to produce hydroelectric power for the country and is a part of the Appalachian Trail. An incorporated town since 2011, the Town of Fontana Dam and the village resort and marina host thousands of guests each year.

