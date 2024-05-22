The Barclay in NYC Offers Picnics in Central Park

InterContinental New York Barclay has introduced new programming for summer travelers. Guests can choose from diverse offerings including an in-room camping slumber party, picnic in the park, trip to an NYCFC game, and more.

Summer programming at the property includes:

“ Summer Picnic in the Park ” – Travelers can enjoy a luxury picnic in Central Park , curated by Pic-A-Picnic . The setup includes a picnic blanket, pillows, table for two, a charcuterie board and Barclay NIO ready-to-drink cocktails. The menu can also be customized

” – Travelers can enjoy a luxury picnic in , curated by . The setup includes a picnic blanket, pillows, table for two, a charcuterie board and ready-to-drink cocktails. The menu can also be customized “ Glamping Under the Summer Stars ” – The hotel has partnered with Starlight Slumber Party to set up an in-room glamping experience in the Harold S. Vanderbilt Penthouse , whether on the suite’s 1,300-square-foot private terrace or in the suite’s indoor spaces. The custom camp setup, with themed tents, pillows and fairy lights, with views of the Empire State Building as the backdrop, comes with champagne and a cheese board for adults or milk and cookies for children

” – The hotel has partnered with to set up an in-room glamping experience in the , whether on the suite’s 1,300-square-foot private terrace or in the suite’s indoor spaces. The custom camp setup, with themed tents, pillows and fairy lights, with views of the as the backdrop, comes with champagne and a cheese board for adults or milk and cookies for children “ Summer Serenity ” – A two-night summer itinerary, from check-in straight through to check-out, this package offers premium accommodations where guests will be greeted with a local welcome amenity; a VIP dinner reservation for two at the Central Park Boathouse ; breakfast in bed complete with bubbly; two complimentary cocktails during sunset hour; and VIP passes to Summit One Vanderbilt for a view of Manhattan from above

” – A two-night summer itinerary, from check-in straight through to check-out, this package offers premium accommodations where guests will be greeted with a local welcome amenity; a VIP dinner reservation for two at the ; breakfast in bed complete with bubbly; two complimentary cocktails during sunset hour; and VIP passes to for a view of from above “ Kick It at The Barclay ” – As an exclusive hotel partner of the New York City Football Club (NYCFC), NYC’s Major League Soccer team, The Barclay has partnered with the club for the second year in a row to offer access to hotel guests. Fans staying at the hotel will receive premium upgraded accommodations; a football-themed welcome amenity; two NYCFC scarves; two tickets to an NYCFC home match; and a gift card for concessions at the stadium

” – As an exclusive hotel partner of the (NYCFC), NYC’s team, The Barclay has partnered with the club for the second year in a row to offer access to hotel guests. Fans staying at the hotel will receive premium upgraded accommodations; a football-themed welcome amenity; two NYCFC scarves; two tickets to an NYCFC home match; and a gift card for concessions at the stadium “B Green” – Building on the hotel’s “Sustainable Hospitality” program, those who book the “B Green” offer can experience EcoLux offerings while benefiting the World Sustainability Foundation. The foundation will plant 10 trees for each package booked, and guests will receive a welcome card on seeded paper that can be planted to grow into native species. Other benefits include a package-free local amenity featuring Barclay Honey from the rooftop apiary, and two CitiBike day passes to reduce carbon emissions while traveling around the city. When dining at on-site restaurant The Parlour, guests will also receive two Garden to Glass cocktails

