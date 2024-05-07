Cheyenne, WY, Debuts "Crash Course in Cowboying"

Cheyenne, WY, home to the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, American-made products from local brews to cowboy hats, ranch and horsemanship adventures, Wild West lore and authentic cowboy culture, is challenging visitors to “Saddle Up” this summer. Curated by Visit Cheyenne, the Saddle Up Pass has wrangled cowboy-inspired experiences and local retailers to get together to immerse travelers into western culture.

Pass-holders will receive:

Discounts to local shops along the painted facades of Main Street, including The Wrangler , Wild J Trading and Alexis Drake , known for handcrafted, custom leather products

A 60-minute horseback ride and roping lesson at Terry Bison Ranch , known for scenic trails, gentle horses and 2,500 roaming American bison

” on the to learn about the city’s most interesting sites and historic buildings Passes to museums including the Cowgirls of the West and the Cheyenne Depot Museum

The “Magic City of the Plains” offers a year-round list of annual events and festivals that evoke the cowboy spirit, such as the “Hell on Wheels” series kicking off this June and running through September. The “Cheyenne Frontier Days” is the world’s largest annual rodeo held July 19-28, 2024. Rodeo events include bareback to bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, wild horse races and nightly carnivals, chuckwagon dinners and concerts with 2024 headline acts including Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Ludacris and Lainey Wilson Flatland Cavalry.

For more information, visit www.cheyenne.org.

