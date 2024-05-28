Times Square Hilton Hotel Unveils Package for Ben Platt’s Show

Tempo by Hilton New York Times Square has launched a partnership with actor and singer Ben Platt, and the Palace Theatre ahead of “Ben Platt: Live at the Palace,” from May 28 to June 15, 2024. In collaboration with Broadway Plus, the hotel has launched a VIP package running for the duration of the show. It includes the following:

Two orchestra or mezzanine tickets alongside a one-on-one meet & greet with Platt

A one-night stay at Tempo by Hilton New York Times Square for two

Offered at Highball , a complimentary round of the specialty-made Penicillin cocktail (featuring scotch and honey). The beverage is offered both in spirited and free-spirited versions and is an ode to Platt’s new album, “ Honeymind ”

, a complimentary round of the specialty-made cocktail (featuring scotch and honey). The beverage is offered both in spirited and free-spirited versions and is an ode to Platt’s new album, “ ” Exclusive merchandise including a vinyl record, a custom tour laminate with matching lanyard, and more

In addition to the VIP package, all guests staying at the hotel during the show’s duration can avail of a 15 percent discount on tickets. Additionally, the hotel’s culinary team has curated a $65 prix-fixe menu at Highball, the hotel’s signature on-site restaurant and bar. Inspired by Platt’s new album, the menu will be available during his residency.

The Palace Theatre, co-owned and operated by The Nederlander Organization, will reopen with Platt’s three-week residency beginning May 28. It had closed down for renovations in 2018. Recently opened in August of 2023, Tempo by Hilton New York Times Square has more than 600 guestrooms, inclusive of wellness rooms outfitted with Peloton bikes, yoga mats, and more.

Rates for the package start at $800 per night plus taxes and fees. For more information, visit www.highball.nyc/ben-platt-live-at-the-palace.

