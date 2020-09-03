Travaasa Hana Becomes Hana-Maui Resort, a Destination Hotels Brand

The 75-room Travaasa Hāna in Maui, Hawaii, is rebranding as the Hāna-Maui Resort and will operate as an independent property within the Destination Hotels brand, according to Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

While the resort is currently closed to guests, given COVID-19 restrictions, the resort expects to reopen on October 1, 2020 in accordance with the State of Hawaii’s guidelines.

Hāna-Maui Resort also joins the World of Hyatt program, providing members with opportunities to enjoy loyalty benefits on qualifying hotel stays, dining and spa services, meetings, events and more. Current offers available to Hāna-Maui Resort guests through Hyatt include "A Warm Welcome Awaits."

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Eco-Beauty and Authenticity

Located in the town of Hāna on Maui's eastern tip, Hāna-Maui Resort is set above Hāna Bay overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The area is known for its eco-beauty, including rainforests; it also exudes a sense of authentic Hawaii through its local ranches, artisans, culture, heritage and community.

Hāna-Maui Resort has 75 guestrooms, suites, bungalows and family residences. Additional amenities include two dining options (such as Hāna Ranch Restaurant), a large indoor-outdoor spa and wellness center, two pools, a yoga pavilion and many adventure-driven and cultural activities.

How to get to the resort? The famed “road to Hāna” winds through nearly 600 curves and over 54 one-lane bridges leading to road-side waterfalls and plunge pools. It's an unforgettable journey not to be missed. That said, in the near future, the Hana-Maui Resort plans to offer new transportation options for guests traveling to Hana; the resort will use both a private helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft.

In light of COVID-19 local travel restrictions, the resort also will remain open during a planned two-year phased renovation. Renovation plans include enhancements of all accommodations, arrival areas, dining outlets and pools.

Related Stories

Hyatt to Require Face Coverings at All Hotels in U.S. and Canada

Hawaii Delays Pre-Testing Program One Month to September 1

Hyatt Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment to Boost Guest Safety

Report: Maui Exceeds 3 Million Annual Visitors for 1st Time