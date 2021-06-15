Harrah’s Las Vegas Completes $200 Million Renovation

Following an investment of more than $200 million, Harrah’s Las Vegas now has 2,542 redesigned guestrooms, a complete casino floor remodel and two new LED marquees at the north and south entrances. Guests can also enjoy a variety of new hotel, dining and entertainment offerings, including The Spa at Harrah’s Las Vegas and Donny Osmond’s first-ever solo residency.

Here’s what guests can expect:

Renovated Guestrooms

Following the first two renovation phases of 1,622 Valley Tower rooms in 2016 and 2018, Harrah’s Las Vegas completed the redesign of all 2,542 rooms and suites in 2020, including the Mountain Tower with an additional investment of $70 million. Designed by Marnell Architecture, the guestrooms sport purple and blue hues that complement the cream-colored décor, dark wood accents and contemporary fixtures. Each room has an oversized, backlit vanity station, in addition to the backlit vanity mirror in the bathroom. Guests can also enjoy views of the city or the High Roller Observation Wheel in select rooms.

Additional highlights of the suites include ceramic dark plank tile flooring, a separate living and dining area with a wet bar and entertainment area, an oversized soaking tub and the option for two connecting bedrooms with a king bed and two queen beds. These suites are part of the Caesars Suites program.

Redesigned Casino Floor and Lobby

Harrah’s Las Vegas has also enhanced the guest experience with an elegant casino floor with upgraded lighting, floor and ceiling tiling, carpeting and modern restrooms. Upon entering the main lobby, guests are greeted by an oversized ombré art piece with purple and blue hues behind the front desk. Additional design highlights include marble floors and counters, as well as contemporary bronze columns with wood paneling.

The Spa at Harrah’s Las Vegas

The Spa at Harrah’s Las Vegas, located on the 4th floor of the Valley Tower, is now open Friday through Sunday. Popular treatments include the “Deep Tissue Massage,” “Signature Facial Experience” and “Moisturizing Body Exfoliation.” The spa also offers a variety of salon services, such as manicures and pedicures, hair services, makeup application and waxing.

Donny Osmond’s First-Ever Solo Residency

Entertainer and singer Donny Osmond will return to Las Vegas and the Caesars Entertainment family with his first-ever solo multi-year residency inside Harrah’s Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas, opening Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Guests can expect a party as he performs his hits, shares stories of his greatest “showstopping” memories and introduces brand-new music. All tickets and packages can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/donnyvegas. Performances will take place nightly from Tuesday to Saturday, with all shows beginning at 8 p.m.

Visit www.caesars.com/harrahs-las-vegas.

