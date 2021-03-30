Penn & Teller Return to Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino Beginning April 22

Penn & Teller announced they will return to Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Thursday, April 22, 2021 in their namesake Penn & Teller Theater. The show will feature all-new content and magic, as well as selections from Penn & Teller's extensive catalog of fan favorites.

Penn Jillette in a press announcement noted that both he and Teller are more than two weeks out from their second COVID-19 vaccination shots, and in the same bubble, so they can stand unmasked on our stage. “We will give up seeing what we hope are smiling faces so our audience can stay masked and safe," he added.

Edgy, provocative and hilarious, Penn & Teller have been captivating live audiences at Rio Las Vegas since 2001 when their show originally opened. This show will be a culmination of years of on-stage experience mixed with innovative and creative twists to be enjoyed by long-time patrons and new fans alike.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Ticketmaster will offer a presale running Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. The full performance schedule is as follows with all shows starting at 9 p.m.:

April 22 – 25, 29 – 30

May 1 – 2, 6 – 8, 28 – 31

June 3 – 6, 10 – 13

Following applicable guidelines set forth by health and government authorities, as well as Caesars Entertainment's enhanced health and safety protocols, masks will be mandatory for guests, and audiences will be socially distanced. Designed to be intimate and engaging, there will be three-different seating options for the reopening of the show with a capacity of 257 audience members. Guests will be assigned arrival times when they purchase tickets and will be seated by theater staff.

Tickets begin at $60 and will be available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by calling 702-777-2782 or 855-234-7469, or online at www.caesars.com/shows.

