AQSC Will Welcome Back Lee Greenwood for Six Performances

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) announced that singer Lee Greenwood will perform onboard six 2021 voyages of American Duchess.

Boarding in Clarksville, TN, his home town, Greenwood will mingle with guests prior to taking to the ship's Show Lounge stage with the American Duchess Ensemble for performances of such hits as “God Bless the U.S.A.”

2021 Performances

Greenwood will board the vessel to perform during these sailings:

April 4-12, 2021: Memphis to Nashville (Clarksville) – " An American Music Festival "

to (Clarksville) – " " April 11-19, 2021: Nashville (Clarksville) to St. Louis ( Alton ) – "An American Music Festival"

( ) – "An American Music Festival" June 20-28, 2021: Louisville to Nashville (Clarksville) – "An American Music Festival"

to Nashville (Clarksville) – "An American Music Festival" June 27-July 5, 2021: Nashville (Clarksville) to Louisville – " Star-Spangled Spectacular "

" Dec. 5-13, 2021: Memphis to Nashville (Clarksville) – " Country Christmas "

" Dec. 12-20, 2021: Nashville (Clarksville) to Memphis – "Country Christmas"

“During my career, I have had the privilege of performing in unique venues across the nation; however, there is nothing like taking the stage onboard the American Duchess," said Greenwood in a press announcement.

“Lee Greenwood is a special member of the American Queen Steamboat Company family, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to our storied stage," added John Waggoner, CEO of AQSC. "A cruise highlight for many of our guests is taking in one of Lee’s engaging performances in one of our many intimate venues, like the Show Lounge onboard the American Duchess."

Health and Safety Protocols

American Queen Steamboat Company recently announced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all guests on all sailings beginning July 1, 2021. Additionally, the vaccination requirement will apply to shipboard crew members and non-shipboard employees across all vessels in the American Queen Steamboat Company fleet.

This is the latest protective measure expanding upon the enhanced health and safety measures announced in 2020; that includes, but is not limited to, pre-cruise COVID-19 testing of all guests and crew, as well as a mask mandate in all public areas where social distancing is not possible. These health and safety protocols are designed to keep guests, crew and the communities the vessels visit safe in the face of COVID-19.

Additionally, American Queen Steamboat Company is continuing to work with leading health advisors and via partnerships with Ochsner Health and VIKAND Medical Solutions, and under the discretion of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on evolving guidelines to protect guests, crew and the communities the boats visits.

For more information, visit www. americanqueensteamboatcompany. com.

