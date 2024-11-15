Hotel Xcaret Mexico Announces $700 Million Expansion

With a $700 million investment, Hotel Xcaret Mexico will debut an enhanced multigenerational offering by summer 2025. With this new expansion, Hotel Xcaret Mexico’s accommodations will double, offering a total of 1,800 guestrooms distributed across 10 Casas. The Casas will be tailored for specific age groups, with dedicated Casas for families with children aged zero to nine, 10 to 12 and 13 to 17, as well as adults-only Casas that have their own rooftop and private restaurant.

The hotel will then include a total of 16 pools, including four rooftop pools: two for families, one for teens and one for adults. Additionally, five new waterslides will provide even more fun for the entire family.

As part of this multigenerational approach, entertainment options will be enhanced with dedicated areas for adults, teens and children. New attractions include a kids’ hotelito (small hotel), a lunateca, a teens’ club, a 24-hour restaurant-movie theater called Xinema, and an adults-only speakeasy. Additionally, a family-focused wellness experience will be introduced at the renovated Muluk Spa, alongside an exclusive adults-only area.

Additionally, new offerings within the “All-Fun Inclusive” program now take guests to destinations such as Cozumel and Isla Mujeres through Xcaret Xailing.

The hotel’s culinary offerings will double, as well, reaching 20 dining experiences. Notably, the Michelin-starred restaurant Ha, led by Mexican chef Carlos Gaytán, will be part of this new phase. A prominent collective of celebrity chefs will join, including Paco Méndez, who was awarded a Michelin Star for his restaurant COME in Barcelona and also leads the culinary vision at the Encanta restaurant located at Hotel Xcaret Arte.

Besides enhancing the guest experience, the hotel’s expansion also brings significant benefits to the local community, with more than 1,600 new direct jobs created in the first phase. This project reinforces Grupo Xcaret’s commitment to the region’s economic development, providing job opportunities that contribute to social well-being and promote sustainable growth in the Riviera Maya.

For more information, visit www.hotelxcaretmexico.com.

Related Stories

SLS Playa Mujeres Opens All-Inclusive in Cancún

Hilton Adds Another All-Inclusive Offering in Cancun

Thompson Playa Del Carmen to Be Rebranded as Hyatt Centric

New: Kids Stay Free All Year at Palmar Beach Resort Riviera Maya