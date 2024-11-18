Hyatt Aims to Help Travelers Sleep Better With Headspace

Hyatt’s loyalty program, World of Hyatt, in collaboration with Headspace, an accessible and comprehensive global mental health platform, has debuted a new exclusive video series, "Headspace’s Science Behind Sleep, presented by World of Hyatt," extending care for guests and members by providing access to expert and science-backed tips on how to get better sleep while traveling. The new sleep series is available in guestrooms at nearly 400 Hyatt hotels and within the Headspace app.

Three in four consumers say that sleep quality is the most important factor when traveling and are more likely to take advantage of amenities designed to improve their sleep, based on a recent survey Hyatt conducted. Filmed at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa in Carlsbad, CA, the series explores sleep’s vital role in maintaining our overall well-being pre-, during and post-trip through a science-based approach. Created in collaboration with World of Hyatt, led by Headspace’s Dora Kamau, meditation and mindfulness teacher, and advised by sleep expert and psychologist, Dr. Aric Prather, each episode includes scientific research and tips for managing common sleep struggles.

Traveling can often stir a whirlwind of emotions—from the anticipatory thrill to the underlying stress of planning. These emotions can significantly impact travelers’ sleep once they reach their destination. The series explores practical scientific-backed steps travelers can take before and during their trips to seamlessly transition into a restful state.

The series will take guests through five episodes:

Befriending Jet Lag — Offers tips to manage circadian misalignment and lessen the impact of jet lag.

— Offers tips to manage circadian misalignment and lessen the impact of jet lag. Creating a Travel Bedtime Routine — Provides suggestions to make new environments feel more like home, easing the transition process while traveling.

— Provides suggestions to make new environments feel more like home, easing the transition process while traveling. Eat and Drink Smarter — Shares mindful choices to protect sleep and avoid disrupting the sleep cycle.

— Shares mindful choices to protect sleep and avoid disrupting the sleep cycle. Dealing with Nighttime Wake-Ups — Covers tools and strategies to help get back to sleep in various scenarios.

— Covers tools and strategies to help get back to sleep in various scenarios. The Power of Morning Sunlight — Explores ways to naturally support the internal body clock using sunlight, boosting overall well-being.

Travelers can check out the first episode of the new series on Hyatt’s YouTube Channel, while guests and members will have access to the entire series on guestroom TVs across nearly 400 participating Hyatt hotels.

Hyatt and Headspace’s collaboration began in 2019, to make mindfulness exercises, guided meditations and sleep content more accessible to guests, World of Hyatt members and customers, as well as for global Hyatt colleagues who have access to a complimentary Headspace subscription. In 2023, Hyatt and Headspace continued to expand their offerings with premium colored noise content. Available via the World of Hyatt app and in-room televisions at select properties across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, guests, members and colleagues can enjoy a complimentary sampling of relaxing sounds from Headspace’s premium colored noise collection to help them drift off, relax or focus.

In addition to supporting guests, members, and colleagues by enhancing sleep routines, Hyatt is extending its purpose of care by offering complimentary one-year subscriptions to Headspace for several non-profit organizations, including Salt & Light Coalition Chicago, ReStore NYC, the University of Maryland Safe Center for Human Trafficking Survivors, Safe House Project, BEST Alliance, and Survivor Alliance.

For more information, visit hyatt.com/headspace.

Related Stories

Holiday Poll: 52% of Americans Likely to Travel for Leisure

Sustainable Luxury Accommodations in The Nordics

Thompson Playa Del Carmen to Be Rebranded as Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Opens Inclusive Collection Hotel in Spain’s Canary Islands