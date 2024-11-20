Hyatt to Expand All-Inclusive Portfolio in the Dominican Republic

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has entered into a management agreement with Cobbo Bay Developers for a new Dreams Resorts & Spas-branded resort in the Dominican Republic, set to open by the end of the year. The family-friendly Dreams Cap Cana Resort & Spa will house 519 guestrooms, including 40 villas and 100 swim-up suites.

Located 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport, Dreams Cap Cana Resort & Spa will be located within the exclusive gated community of Cap Cana, situated on Juanillo Beach and home to one of the largest inland harbor marinas in Central and South America. Guests can also take advantage of two amusement parks, Los Establos Equestrian Center that houses stables, riding arenas, polo fields and the Punta Espada Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course.

Through its "Unlimited-Luxury" inclusions, Dreams Cap Cana Resort & Spa offers guests dining at 10 à la carte restaurants, unlimited top-shelf spirits at six bars, 24-hour room and concierge services, daily activities, daytime and nightlife entertainment ,and an 11,000-square-foot spa with 13 treatment rooms. Kids can enjoy dedicated programs at the Explorer’s Club and Core Zone Teens Club, while adults unwind at one of the resort’s four pools and lazy river, two pickleball courts, tennis court and fitness center. The resort is also home to a theater.

Dreams Cap Cana Resort & Spa enhances Hyatt’s brand footprint in Cap Cana, joining nearby Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa. Recent 2024 openings in the Dominican Republic include Hyatt Centric Santo Domingo and Secrets Tides Punta Cana, with nearly 20 hotels and resorts in the destination anticipated by the end of 2025.

To learn more, visit www.hyattinclusivecollection.com.

