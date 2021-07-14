Hyatt Launches Environmental, Social, Governance Platform, "World of Care"

Building on its efforts to care for the "planet, people, and responsible business," Hyatt Hotels Corporation has launched a global environmental, social, governance (ESG) platform, "World of Care," which aims to address pressing societal issues and bring about a meaningful change within the hospitality industry.

The platform provides an opportunity to support milestones and initiatives for Hyatt, including sharing—for the first time—detailed workforce diversity data; rolling out a new global human trafficking training, and elevating well-being through a dedicated week of programming and new wellness assessment.

As part of its "Caring for Responsible Business" initiative, Hyatt has released its 2020 diversity data, disclosing global gender and U.S. racial and ethnic workforce representation across levels. Recognizing the impact of transparency and accountability on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) progress, Hyatt says that it will report its diversity data annually moving forward. In addition, it has built on its existing practice of tying annual incentive planning to diversity, equity, and inclusion progress and has linked executive stock compensation via its Performance Share Unit Plan to progress on the topic.

Aligned with its purpose of "Caring for People," Hyatt has also rolled out one of the most comprehensive human trafficking trainings in the industry in 2021, empowering all members of its global workforce to be vigilant for signs of human trafficking and take swift action to report and abate it. Also, recognizing the importance of well-being, Hyatt hosted its first-ever Global Wellbeing Week in June. Collaborating with wellness leaders Headspace, Well + Good and The Energy Project, Hyatt’s Global Wellbeing Week provided engaging activities focused on emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing.

As part of its "Caring for the Planet" initiative Hyatt is focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, responsible sourcing and sustainable travel. Under its 2020 environmental framework, Hyatt achieved its 25 percent per square meter greenhouse gas reduction goals early across its three regions, took position in sourcing seafood more responsibly by becoming the first global hotel brand to set sustainability goals with World Wildlife Fund, and initiated the transition to large format bathroom amenities.

Hyatt’s new environmental framework is focused on climate change and water conservation, waste and circularity, responsible sourcing, and thriving destinations. By focusing on these impact areas, the new framework is designed to foster collective action across departments, business vendors, and suppliers, and beyond so that destinations around the world are vibrant for its guests, colleagues, and communities.

Hyatt is in the process of setting a 2030 science-based target to significantly reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from Hyatt hotels.

To learn more, visit www.hyatt.com/worldofcare

