Downtown LA's Hotel Figueroa Joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the newest addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand: Downtown Los Angeles’ 95-year-old Hotel Figueroa. Currently, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand includes 27 unique hotels and Hotel Figueroa is the first hotel in L.A. and the third hotel in California, joining Mar Monte in Santa Barbara and Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel.

Hotel Figueroa was originally opened in 1926 by the YWCA as a safe haven for solo female travelers as an exclusive women's hostel. It was the first of its kind to have been financed and operated by women, for women; Hotel Figueroa was also the largest project of its kind in the United States at the time. The first-ever female managing director of a hotel in the U.S. was the pioneering aviatrix Maude Bouldin, who for years championed Hotel Figueroa as a meeting place for practically every woman's club in Los Angeles, a legacy that is upheld in present day by the hotel’s current managing director, Connie Wang.

What’s New & Notable at Hotel Figueroa in 2021

2021 Featured Artist: Shyama Golden

In tandem with Hotel Figueroa’s female-centric ethos, the hotel has tapped Los Angeles-based visual artist Shyama Golden as the property’s 2021 “Featured Artist.” The hotel’s collaborative “Featured Artist” program includes a rotating onsite art exhibition and special event programming throughout the year, open to guests and locals. The collection, according to Hyatt, “evokes thought and deeper meaning, evolving notions of femininity and how these are experienced, performed and reinforced through art and society.” The art explores themes of growth, connection, healing and identity.

Featured Artist Suite

Recently, the property launched its first-ever Featured Artist Suite, transforming the hotel’s Figueroa Suite into a lush environment with living plants, trellises and more to bring the artistic elements of nature and nurture to life, alongside a selection of new and original works from Shyama Golden that will create a mini-museum experience for guests.

The Best of Hotel Dining

Hotel Figueroa is slated to launch several new food and beverage concepts in 2021 from The Madera Group, including a poolside La Casita and Driftwood Pool & Sundeck concept, all-day Café Figueroa and revamped Bar Figueroa, alongside fine dining and elevated bar concepts, Ember & Ash, Atlas Obscura, Smoke & Mirrors and the forthcoming Casablanca Club.

Opening this summer, La Casita and Driftwood Pool & Sundeck will offer an elevated poolside dining experience. Carla Lorenzo, corporate beverage manager for The Madera Group, will introduce a new cocktail program inspired by destinations such as Baja, Mexico and the coastal villages of the Mediterranean.

Well-being and Outdoor Activities

With well-being top of mind for even more for travelers now, Hotel Figueroa offers guests and locals access to outdoor fitness classes by The Bridge Mind Body Movement, with daily outdoor Pilates and yoga classes on Hotel Figueroa’s outdoor terrace space. With multiple class options daily from fitness instructor and studio owner, Pam Johnson, Hotel Figueroa offers ample opportunities for those to engage in self-care through safe, socially distanced outdoor classes with views of the city skyline.

In addition to Hotel Figueroa’s ongoing “Staycation Package” with 26 percent off to all California residents (a nod to the hotel’s original opening date of 1926), the hotel also offers daily outdoor wellness and fitness classes and exclusive day passes (starting at $35 and up) via Resort Pass.

For more information, visit www.hotelfigueroa.com.

