Unbound Collection's Mar Monte Hotel Debuts in Santa Barbara

The new Mar Monte Hotel, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, has opened with updated guestrooms, two new food and beverage concepts, and programming that reflects the California coast. The 200-room hotel is situated across the street from East Beach, just minutes from downtown Santa Barbara and the Funk Zone. With the addition of Mar Monte, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand—which was launched in 2016—grows to 21 hotels globally.

A reincarnation of the historic 1930s Vista Mar Monte, Mar Monte Hotel has been updated with modern amenities and design following an extensive renovation project to establish a style of contemporary Santa Barbara. Los Angeles-based Beleco led the interior design of Mar Monte Hotel. Exposed beam ceilings and arches are complemented by chandeliers, terracotta-tiled flooring and a ceramic tile art installation behind the reception desk.

Guestrooms

Offering mountain or ocean views, Mar Monte Hotel’s 200 guestrooms and suites have soft hues, natural textures and textile-inspired carpeting. Guests will find colorful accent seating and vintage diver artwork above the headboard. Available for full buyouts, Palmoro House is a standalone retreat with 24 guestrooms, located within walking distance of the main hotel.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Food and Drink

Paying homage to the historic Vista Mar Monte are two dining destinations: Costa and Café Lido—both under the direction of executive chef Nathan Lingle.

Costa is a dinner-only concept showcasing coastal Italian cuisine with Eastern Mediterranean flavors. The beverage program includes a robust wine list centered on local Santa Barbara County and Old World wines along with a craft cocktail menu. A whitewashed barrel vault brick ceiling, porcelain tile flooring and 800-bottle wine display bring highlight the dining room.

Café Lido provides a relaxed setting and an all-day dining experience with California-Mediterranean plates, including a variety of salads and snacks, such as warm marinated olives, charred shishito peppers and housemade rosemary focaccia. The drink menu has local Spearhead Coffee, teas, fresh smoothies and cocktails.

Guest Programming and Experience

Wellness at Mar Monte Hotel includes an in-house fresh-pressed juice and smoothie program; a variety of yoga classes open to guests and locals, from silent disco flow on the beach to SUP yoga, led by Divinitree Yoga; in-room yoga mats; and custom maps for running or walking. Guests are invited to participate in Mar Monte Hotel’s Golden Hour Happy Hour, a nightly sunset ritual with locally sourced cocktails and bites. Additional programming includes weekly wine tastings with the Santa Barbara Vintners Association; live music in the lobby and at Lido; and access to local tours and activities with the Santa Barbara Sailing Center, Coastal Concierge, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and more.

Meetings and Events

Mar Monte Hotel has 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space with full oceanfront views of the Pacific for up to 270 guests. Indoor, outdoor and beach venues include two ballrooms within The Cabrillo Pavilion, The Yard, The Living Room and Oceanfront Terrace.

Visit www.marmontehotel.com.

Related Stories

Hyatt Unveils First Property in Sweden With Hotell Reisen

Lake Tahoe Adventure: A Small Slice of Heaven

Hyatt: Former Byblos Hotel in Spain to Join Unbound Collection

Monarch Beach Resort to Convert to Waldorf Astoria Brand