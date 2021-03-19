Israel’s Dan Hotels Reopening in the Wake of Vaccine Rollout

With Israel leading the way in terms of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, Dan Hotels has announced it will be reopening its hotels. According to The New York Times, Israel has fully vaccinated 50 percent of its total population (a person if “fully vaccinated” when they have received all required doses of a vaccine). Dan Hotels additionally reports that almost 80 percent of Israelis of all faiths over the age of 16 already have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

The group's flagship King David Hotel, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, in Jerusalem reopened on Thursday, March 18. The King David, marking its 90th anniversary this year, has also been open sporadically in 2021 to house visiting high-level government delegations, including those of the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Denmark, the chancellor of Austria, the president of Cyprus, and the United Arab Emirates' first ambassador to Israel.

The Dan Accadia on the Mediterranean at Herzliya and the Dan Carmel in Haifa will also reopen this week. The Dan Tel Aviv formally reopened on February 21, although it never actually closed, as it has continued to host airline crews throughout the pandemic. The Dan Eilat, the Dan Caesarea and the Ruth Safed reopened on February 25. The Dan Jerusalem and the Dan Panorama Haifa will also be open in time for Passover (March 27 to April 4, 2021).

Dan Hotels Israel touts itself as the largest luxury hotel group in the country. The chain dates back to June 1947, when two brothers, Yekutiel and Shmuel Federmann, purchased a 21-room guest house called the Kaete Dan on the Tel Aviv shore. Today, the chain owns 17 hotels around the country. Dan Hotels is also operating beyond Israel with its Den Hotel in Bangalore.

For more information, visit www.danhotels.com.

Related Stories

Israel Debuts Purple Standard for Reopening and Operating Hotels

Avanti Launches FIT and Group Travel to Egypt

WTTC: Tourism Drives Global Economy, Enhances Social Progress

Emirates Debuts Premium Economy Cabin, Launches Global Sale