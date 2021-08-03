JW Marriott San Antonio Appoints Director of Travel Industry Sales

Looking at the steady increase in demand for leisure travel, the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has appointed Susan Dickson as director of travel industry sales, a new position created within the resort’s sales discipline.

Dickson, who joined the hotel as associate director of sales in May 2019, will focus on driving leisure transient sales with an emphasis on tour and travel, special corporate accounts, and wholesale, as well as targeting the Mexico and South American markets.

“I am honored to be entrusted with this new role and am excited for the journey ahead in actively recruiting travel business across the country and in Mexico and South America to this iconic property,” said Dickson in a written statement.

In September, Dickson will complete 25 years with Marriott. Prior to joining the resort, she held various general manager positions within the hospitality group, most recently at the San Antonio Airport Residence Inn, a Marriott family trust owned hotel.

A short drive from San Antonio International Airport and downtown San Antonio, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa encompasses 600 acres, offering a variety of off-property adventures and on-site activities. The resort has 1,002 recently renovated guestrooms, two 18-hole PGA Tour Tournament Players Club golf courses, a nine-acre water park with water and body slides, multiple pools and a sandy beach play area. There's also over 265,000 square feet of meeting and event space, seven on-site dining options and a full-service spa and wellness center.

To learn more, visit www.jwsanantonio.com.

