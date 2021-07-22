ASTA Announces Newly Elected Members to the Board of Directors

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) has revealed the names of the newly elected directors-at-large, who will officially begin their two-year terms at the close of ASTA’s Global Convention in Chicago next month.

Thirteen candidates contested elections for the five open at-large seats on the board. Among those elected are Kelly Bergin, president, OASIS Travel Network; Roger Block, president, Travel Leaders Network; Kareem George, principal, Culture Traveler, LLC; Vanessa McGovern, co-founder & chief sales officer, Gifted Travel Network; and Patricia Thorington, manager, Plaza Travel (elected to a second term).

The ASTA board of directors also welcomed Rhonda Shumway, president, TerraMar Travel, Inc as the new small business network director; Deb Belchak, president, Lazy Dayz Travel LLC, and Lynda Phillippi, owner, Renaissance Travel: Go with Lynda, as the two new regional directors; and Kathy Bedell, senior vice president, BCD Travel, as the new CAC director.

Welcoming the new members, Dave Hershberger, chairman of the board, said in a written statement, “This year we almost doubled the number of travel advisors who voted in our last election. Almost 1,900 eligible members participated—the highest participation rate in recent years. I want to congratulate everyone who took the time and effort to run for ASTA’s board of directors. I look forward to welcoming our newly elected board members and thanking our retiring Board members at ASTA’s Global Convention.”

The directors returning to the board for the 2021-22 term are Marc Casto, president leisure Americas, Flight Centre Travel Group; Michael Dixon, president, Travelink/American Express; Helen Enriquez, VP, product development and technology solutions, Ensemble Travel Group; Jackie Friedman, president, Nexion Travel Group; Tiffany Hines, president and CEO, Global Escapes; and Eddie Woodham, Palm Coast Travel.

“We are excited to work with the new board of directors as we continue to rebuild our industry from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Zane Kerby, ASTA president and CEO in a statement. “The board has a deep commitment to ASTA’s advocacy mission, and its directors are well-versed on the issues facing our industry. They’re savvy businessmen and women who are passionate and dedicated to shaping a positive future for our industry.”

Related Stories

In Memoriam: Bob Duglin, ASTA Senior Staff

Industry Groups Release Blueprint to Reopen International Travel

CHTA and ASTA Join Forces to Boost Member Benefits

Stats: 44% of Travelers More Likely to Use Advisor After COVID