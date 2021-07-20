In Memoriam: Bob Duglin, ASTA Senior Staff

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) has announced the sudden passing of Robert (Bob) Duglin over the weekend at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Duglin was initially hired by Scott Koepf, who served as president of the National Association of Career Travel Agents (NACTA) at the time. His initial role was to organize FAM trips for NACTA, now known as the ASTA Small Business Network. Through the years, Duglin rose through the ranks, holding such titles as director of industry relations and vice president of business development. At the time of his passing, he held the title of vice president, international membership and host agencies and managing director, ASTA Small Business Network.

Zane Kerby, president and CEO of ASTA, said in a written statement, “Bob sat on ASTA’s Senior Staff for the past eight years and was a constant positive contributor to all ASTA’s initiatives. We fondly remember over the past year, how his beloved cats would often join him on Tuesday’s Senior Staff calls.

“Always ready to help, Bob rolled up his sleeves during the pandemic. He coordinated ASTA's efforts assisting our independent advisor members navigate the labyrinth of state unemployment forms and regulations to ensure they received the benefits they needed. With a keen eye for market developments, Bob was the driving force behind ASTA’s new River Cruise Expo event. And although Bob traveled the world, his real passion was people. It’s hard to think of Bob without picturing him in the midst of friends. To know him was to like him.”

Kerby added that ASTA will apprise its members and friends of memorial details as soon as they are available.

