Wheel the World Launches New Website

Wheel the World, an online travel booking platform for people with disabilities and seniors, has launched its new website GoWheeltheWorld.com. The online travel marketplace allows travelers to browse and book places to stay, things to do, and multi-day tours in more than 50 destinations around the world while providing detailed information about accessibility that lets travelers make informed choices about how and where they can travel with ease. The new website is focused on travelers’ needs and has been launched "to empower seniors and people with disabilities to travel with confidence."

Through the new site, users can create custom accessibility profiles allowing Wheel the World to recommend listings that are compatible with their travel aspirations and personal accessibility needs. Data collected through the company’s crowd-sourced Accessibility Mapping System (AMS) informs travelers with details such as staff training, wheelchair accessibility, transportation specifics, braille signage availability, adaptive equipment requirements, building access, bed height and room measurements.

Using Wheel the World’s mobile app, a network of “mappers” around the world collect and submit information on more than 200 data points to inform site listings for accommodations, tours, attractions and activities. It is already the most comprehensive database of its kind, and Wheel the World mappers add attractions, experiences, places to stay and more on a continuous basis.

The inclusive company continues to expand its offerings in an effort to connect the more than one billion people with disabilities around the world. Hotel and rental properties, tour operators and attractions may submit their accessibility information via the website or mobile app to become Wheel the World Certified Partners.

