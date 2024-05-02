Karisma Hotels Launches New Autism Passport

Karisma Hotels & Resorts has announced that it has implemented the Autism Passport in partnership with Autism Double-Checked (ADC). An extension of the Autism Concierge program, the passport serves as a comprehensive tool for guests to convey essential information such as communication challenges, sensory sensitivities, special interests, emotional triggers and calming strategies to staff members who will facilitate their stay. This document, accessible online, offers visitors a means to communicate their needs with Karisma hotels as well as certified airlines and airports.

As part of its Autism Double-Checked certification, Karisma staff members have completed ADC’s training courses, enabling them to identify and support specific challenges that guests with autism may face during their stay. Karisma’s certified properties have also developed custom visitor guides that highlight property-specific sensory information for neurodiverse guests to use as a resource before and during their stay. The Autism Passport increases the overall benefit of these programs by giving guests an easy and accessible way to share their individual challenges and any accommodations they may require to help the property and staff provide a positive and comfortable visit to all guests.

ADC was created to prepare the travel industry to better serve guests with autism through industry-focused, job-specific training for all guest-facing staff. ADC’s comprehensive training includes three stages: general basic training for all staff, specific training per department, and the development of a site-specific visitor guide to assist parents, caregivers and visitors with autism. ADC also assists the autism community in selecting the travel opportunities that best fit their needs. The autism community in the U.S. consists of between 25 and 35 million people who are eager to travel and are loyal to companies that understand and accommodate their needs. Once a hotel has completed all three phases, it obtains the “Autism Double-Checked” certification, indicating that it is ready, willing, and able to welcome families and guests impacted by autism.

Karisma’s commitment to inclusive travel for those with autism is further exemplified by its status as the first hotel group to introduce the Autism Concierge in partnership with Autism Double-Checked. This program allows guests traveling with individuals on the autism spectrum to receive tailored support through a dedicated contact listed in each resort’s visitor guide. Autism Double-Checked-certified Karisma hotels include Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun and Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun. Azul Beach Resort in Negril Jamaica and Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya are currently undergoing certification and will be fully certified by the end of 2024.

For more information, visit www.karismahotels.com/.

