Beaches Resorts Recertified as Advanced Certified Autism Center

Together with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), the family-friendly all-inclusive Beaches Resorts has announced the renewal of its Advanced Certified Autism Center (ACAC) designation. The IBCCES awards organizations that complete advanced training requirements and offer accommodations for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors. Beaches remains the only hospitality organization in the world to hold the ACAC certification, fostering an environment of inclusivity and family connection.

The ACAC designation is the next level of certification once an organization has achieved Certified Autism Center (CAC) status—underscoring that the family resort brand has trained its staff and provided substantial modifications for visitors with autism or similar sensory needs.

The ACAC certification process entails a variety of important aspects, including:

In-depth training on autism sensitivity and awareness in the areas of communication, sensory impacts, motor skills, social skills, environment awareness, emotional awareness, early childhood identification, autistic perspectives and more

Activities and accommodations that must be available for autistic guests

An annual onsite audit and review that provides for sensory guides for interactive areas as well as other feedback and enhancements to existing programs and processes

Protocols and physical space to accommodate various needs

Beaches Resorts offers personalized vacation planning and on-resort programming across all resorts for families with neurodivergent travelers. In addition to the support of more than 1,500 certified Beaches’ travel advisors, a pre-arrival questionnaire allows Beaches' Special Services Team to recommend experiences and advise on specific room locations to limit stimuli and identify low-sensory zones.

Together with the IBCCES, Beaches has also curated resort-wide sensory guides that rate areas on a 1-to-10 scale of sensory stimulation, including pools, activity centers, water parks and more. On site, Beaches Buddies offer one-on-one care helping families navigate activities as complex as snorkeling or as simple as sandcastle building alongside sensory-sensitive members. An expert culinary concierge creates custom menus factoring in allergy and dietary restrictions.

A unique partnership with Sesame Workshop gives way to programming like Amazing Art with Julia, an open-ended art activity where kids can explore, experiment, and create using a wide range of materials alongside Julia, a sweet and curious four-year-old Sesame Street character with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Beaches will also celebrate its second Annual Beaches Autism All-Inclusive Week at Beaches Negril September 22-29, bringing together a community of guests with similar needs for unique programming, tableside chats with experts, and much more—all with a dedicated Beaches Buddy per family.

