Introducing: The Potlatch Club in Eleuthera, Bahamas

Known for its 135 empty beaches, the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas will welcome its first luxury boutique hotel, The Potlatch Club, in June 2024. The 11-key former private home, popular with New York socialites in the 1960s and 70s. The property fell into disrepair in the 1980s, but has now been restored.

New owners Bruce Loshusan and Hans Febles stumbled across the dilapidated property in 2016. A seven-year renovation followed, during which the property was designed and landscaped by Hans Febles alongside Nassau-based interior designer Amanda Lindroth.

Fronting a seven-mile deserted stretch of pink-sand beach, The Potlatch Club is set on 12 acres of landscaped gardens. The accommodations are a mix of three historic and newly built whitewashed suites, three garden cottages, and three ocean-facing cottages besides a one- and a four-bedroom ocean-view villa, which include butler service. All accommodations offer easy access to the restaurant, Pavilion Bar, spa and gym.

The Potlatch Club has curated three sample experiences for guests:

“ On the Water ” whisks guests to remote islands and sandbars via a private boat charter. Activities include swimming with turtles, snorkeling trips to colorful reefs, waterside picnics and fishing.

” whisks guests to remote islands and sandbars via a private boat charter. Activities include swimming with turtles, snorkeling trips to colorful reefs, waterside picnics and fishing. “ The Beaches of Eleuthera ” is an immersion into the island’s 100-plus beaches and its long, scalloped coastline, complete with a picnic lunch or visit to a local restaurant.

” is an immersion into the island’s 100-plus beaches and its long, scalloped coastline, complete with a picnic lunch or visit to a local restaurant. “Harbour Island” is the "A-list" resort just off the northeast coast of Eleuthera which offers local shops, plus bars and restaurants.

Guests can also enjoy water sports such as paddle-boarding, kayaking and cruises at the island’s main port, the nearby Governor’s Harbour.

For more information, visit www.thepotlatchclub.com.

