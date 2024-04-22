BVI's Biras Creek Resort Reopens With New Branding

The British Virgin Islands’ Biras Creek Resort has been transformed into Biras Marina & Resort following years of planning and restoration after the two devastating back-to-back Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The property will open in phases, beginning with the debut of Ikigai, a Japanese-Caribbean restaurant.

Ikigai will offer guests a 14-course omakase experience. Available to 12 guests in only one seating per night, Ikigai’s omakase experience will start at 6 p.m. and consist of a rotating menu of locally sourced ingredients prepared using Japanese technique. The set menu will cost approximately $200 per person, excluding drinks or extras.

In addition to booking the omakase experience, visitors can dine at Ikigai’s Terrace Lounge, which will offer a Japanese-Caribbean tapas menu. The space incorporates salvaged and recycled materials from the previous resort structure that was damaged after the hurricane. Guests can enjoy beverages and fresh seasonal food with views of North Sound. They will also be able to book private events such as engagements, weddings and milestone anniversaries from November to July annually.

Biras Marina & Resort plans to open a marina in late 2024. Notable facilities will include a megayacht dock, additional dock slips for boats and catamarans, mooring balls and a provisions store filled with necessities and luxury goods. In 2025, Biras Marina & Resort plans to unveil its guestrooms and residential villas.

For more information, visit www.biras.com.

