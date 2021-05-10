Life House Arrives at the Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton

New York-based boutique hotel operator Life House Hotels has announced the addition of the Maidstone Hotel and Maidstone Restaurant in East Hampton, New York, to its growing portfolio of award-winning luxury properties across the U.S.

Since acquiring the hotel in 2008, esteemed hotelier Jenny Baker and husband Jonathan Baker, a writer, movie producer, director and adventurer, have stewarded the small luxury hotel and its renowned local restaurant. Both will remain intimately involved in the property’s creative direction moving forward, while allowing Life House to oversee day-to-day hotel and restaurant operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Life House to The Hamptons! We have searched for a professional, fun team to continue our work with respect for the past while focusing on the future and believe we have hit the jackpot!” said owners Jenny and Jonathan Baker.

More than 150 years old, the Greek Revival at 207 Main Street has served many owners, each in a unique way suited to the era. Constructed just before the Civil War by the Osborne family, the current structure has foundations dating from the 17th century. For much of the 19th century, the building was used as a tannery, and first took in overnight guests while their saddles were being repaired.

In the mid-1920s, the home began service as a full-time inn and became known as The Maidstone Arms. Newspaper columns in the ensuing decades announced the seasonal residency of a rotating roster of socialites, and the inn became a fashionable destination as East Hampton grew into a world-famous summer colony.

As creative director, co-owner Jenny Baker has overseen its repositioning to a “Scandinavian Cozy” hospitality concept, a term she coined to describe the hotels’ welcoming blend of American ease and sophisticated Scandinavian sensibility that embodies quirkiness, personality and professionalism. The hotel offers a comforting mix of environmentally friendly spaces, modern design blended with Old World Charm, curated art and locally sourced food and beverage offerings. The result is an escape unique to the Hamptons where dogs and kids are as welcome as lovers and exes.

The property will continue to feature Jonathan Baker aromatherapy products in-room and for sale on-property. The co-owner’s lifestyle brand has an existing clientele that reads like a “Who’s Who” of Hollywood - from Christina Aguilera to Will Smith - all of whom have raved about its effects.

“We are really excited to be working with Jenny and Jonathan to steward their Maidstone Hotel, a partnership that represents our strong commitment to leveraging software to meaningfully improve even the most special & nuanced independent hotels out there,” said Rami Zeidan, Life House’s founder & CEO.

Life House will operate the hotel through summer 2021, after which point the group’s award-winning in-house creative team will collaborate with ownership on an innovative new restaurant and bar concept.