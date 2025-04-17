Margaritaville Properties Achieve Autism Double-Checked Certification

In honor of Autism Acceptance Month, Margaritaville has announced that a growing number of Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, Camp Margaritaville Resorts and Compass Hotels have officially been certified by Autism Double-Checked. The initiative marks a significant step in Margaritaville’s mission and ongoing effort to create hospitality experiences where everyone feels welcome.

Each certified property has completed a two-part training program developed by Autism Double-Checked, equipping team members with the skills to better assist guests traveling with loved ones on the spectrum. In addition, participating properties now offer a comprehensive Visitor Guide on the Autism Double-Checked website, providing sensory-friendly information, safety measures and planning resources for a seamless stay.

“Creating a welcoming, laid-back escape for all is at the heart of everything we do,” said Adam Brocken, vice president of training and development at Margaritaville. “As we honor Autism Acceptance Month, we’re proud to deepen our commitment to accessibility and understanding for neurodiverse travelers. But this initiative goes far beyond April–it’s about making a lasting impact year-round.”

The Autism Double-Checked program empowers hospitality brands to better serve the autism community through education, awareness, and empathy-driven service. For Margaritaville, this initiative reflects a brand-wide commitment to removing barriers, celebrating differences and ensuring that guests from all walks of life feel at home.

Margaritaville says it remains dedicated to fostering acceptance, understanding and support for those on the autism spectrum—not just in April, but all year long.

For more information, visit www.margaritavilleresorts.com/adcc.

