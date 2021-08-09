Minor Hotels Announces Upcoming Debut in Bahrain 

Minor Hotels has announced plans of debuting in Bahrain with the upcoming openings of its Avani and Tivoli brands.

Slated to open in 2024, Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort and Tivoli Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort will be part of Bilaj Al Jazayer, a new mixed-use waterfront leisure masterplan owned by Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat. The new development will offer resorts, residential villas and apartments, food and beverage outlets, retail, offices and entertainment.

Bilaj Al Jazayer is being constructed on 321 acres of land on the southwest coast of Bahrain with over 9,800 feet of beachfront. Manama, the capital and the main city of Bahrain, is a 25-minute drive and Bahrain International F1 Circuit and Dilmun Waterpark are in close proximity.

The new Avani and Tivoli hotels, each with 110 rooms, will be located along the main boulevard of Bilaj Al Jazayer on the waterfront. Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer will offer a selection of guestrooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, an Avani Pantry and a pool bar, in addition to an outdoor swimming pool, a gym and meeting space.

Tivoli Bilaj Al Jazayer will include guestrooms and suites, two restaurants, two bars and a café, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, plus spa and wellness facilities. In addition, the hotels will share a beach club within the Bilaj Al Jazayer development.

Minor Hotels currently has a portfolio of 527 hotels and resorts in 54 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, South America, Africa and the Indian Ocean. In the Middle East, the group has 29 hotels and resorts in operation and in the pipeline across its Anantara, Avani, Tivoli and Oaks brands, with the pipeline including the launch of two new brands to the region – NH Collection and NH Hotels.

Visit www.minorhotels.com.

