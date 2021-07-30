MSC Commits to Sailings in the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf

The Cruise Division of MSC Group has signed a five-year agreement with Cruise Saudi for preferential berthing rights at the port of Jeddah, a further sign of its long-term commitment to support the development of the local tourism sector by operating cruises in the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf.

The announcement was made in Jeddah as one of MSC's most modern ships, MSC Bellissima, celebrated the opening of the city’s new passenger terminal with a commemorative event on board. The new cruise terminal will welcome guests onboard for MSC Bellissima’s inaugural season in the Red Sea with 21 three- and four-night cruises from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to both Egypt and Jordan until the end of October.

The special event onboard MSC Bellissima was hosted by Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises and Fawaz Farooqui, managing director of Cruise Saudi, for local dignitaries, senior officials from the Saudi Tourism Authority, Cruise Saudi, the Saudi Ports Authority – Mawani, and members of the Saudi Arabian media and travel community.

The master of the ship, Captain Roberto Leotta, who will helm MSC Bellissima in the months ahead, exchanged crests with Fawaz Farooqui in a traditional maritime ceremony to celebrate a vessel’s maiden port call. Those on board for the event were given guided ship tours, treated to a show by MSC Cruises’ entertainment team and also enjoyed fine dining in a range of the ship’s specialty restaurants.

MSC Bellissima is one of the most innovative ships in MSC Cruises' fleet and is fitted with a wide range of sustainable features and technology to reduce its environmental footprint. The vessel also spearheaded the ultra-modern Meraviglia-Plus class of ships in the MSC Cruises fleet when she launched in 2019.

The summer sailings will add to MSC Cruises’ previously announced winter 2021-22 Red Sea voyages from Jeddah starting in November.

Its sister ship MSC Virtuosa launched this year will also make her debut in Saudi Arabia during winter 2021-22 with calls in the port of Dammam.

