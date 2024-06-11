Minor Hotels Debuts NH Collection and NH Brands in Sri Lanka

Minor Hotels has announced the addition of two properties in Sri Lanka, marking the debut of its NH Collection Hotels and NH Hotels & Resorts brands in the country. Minor Hotels will manage the two properties, one in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo and the other in the beachside town of Bentota, following an agreement with Softlogic Holdings, the properties’ owner.

The newly opened NH Collection Colombo is just steps away from Liberty Arcade and the Indian Ocean. Sri Lanka’s main airport, Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB), is a 45-minute drive from the property. The hotel has 219 rooms and suites, ranging from 355 to 2,734 square feet. All rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows providing city or ocean views.

NH Collection Colombo houses six F&B options including all-day dining, specialty Indian, and specialty Thai and Japanese restaurants; a rooftop bar; and a café and lounge off the lobby. For business and event needs, the hotel offers meeting and event spaces that can accommodate up to 200 attendees in two banquet facilities, five meeting rooms and a boardroom. Wellness facilities include a gym, rooftop infinity pool and spa.

Ninety minutes south of Colombo along the island’s west coast, NH Bentota Ceysands Resort sits between the Bentota River and the Indian Ocean. Scheduled to open July 1, the 166-key property will have rooms and suites ranging from 398 to 1,496 square feet. Facilities will include a pool with ocean views, a water sports center, a spa and a children’s club. Guests can dine at one of the property’s five restaurants and bars, including an international all-day dining restaurant, Thai and seafood specialty restaurants, a café and pool bar.

NH Collection Colombo Hotel and NH Bentota Ceysands Resort join Minor Hotels’ three properties in Sri Lanka—Anantara Kalutara Resort, Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort and Avani Kalutara Resort. The additions continue Minor Hotels’ expansion of the NH Collection and NH brands in the Middle East, the Indian Ocean, Asia and Australia.

For more information, visit www.nh-hotels.com.

