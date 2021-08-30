Costa Rica's Nayara Resorts Launches New Wellness Program

Nayara Resorts has launched a new wellness program that promises to be an antidote to a summer of indulgence, and motivation to kickstart a healthier lifestyle. Offered at Nayara Tented Camp, Nayara Springs and Nayara Gardens, the wellness program is inspired by the "four elements"—fire, water, earth, and air, and is designed to help guests form a connection with each individual element.

Good to know: Each of the properties is located in the rainforest and offers views to the Arenal volcano. The five- star Nayara Gardens is a family-friendly retreat, with just 50 private casitas (bungalows), all with private terraces with outdoor showers and Jacuzzi tubs for two. The adults-only Nayara Springs offers 35 luxury villas, each equipped with a private plunge pool fed by mineral hot springs and an expansive private garden with exterior shower, and indoor and outdoor sitting areas. Lastly, Nayara Tented Camp offers a safari experience with 29 luxury tented accommodations dotted up the hillside, allowing for unobstructed views of the volcano from each room.

The wellness program can be done as a three- or five-night stay and includes activities such as yoga, meditation, sound therapy and spa treatments punctuated with Ayurvedic-inspired meals and detox juices. Menu items include nut-crusted mahimahi with carrot puree and zucchini salad, vegetable casserole with coconut milk, ginger and lemon grass, and almond milk oatmeal, while juices are made with ingredients like papaya, coconut water, cranberry, cardamom and jalapeno.

Note: The program is available from Thursdays to Tuesdays beginning in September (and it is not available over holiday periods). Rates start at $3,500 per room for three nights based on two people sharing and are all inclusive (excluding alcohol). To book, contact reservations at [email protected]

Related Stories

Panama, Copa Airlines Relaunch “Stopover in Panama” Program

Costa Rica Passes Law Supporting “Digital Nomads”

La Colección Resorts Spotlights Wellness Experiences

Costa Rica Beach Town Las Catalinas Undergoing Expansion