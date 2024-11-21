OKU Hotels to Double Its Portfolio in Summer 2025

Lifestyle brand OKU Hotels has announced the upcoming addition of two new properties to its portfolio in summer 2025—OKU Andalusia and OKU Bodrum. These all-new properties, both set in corners of the Mediterranean, add to the brand’s existing locations in Ibiza and Kos, taking its portfolio to four properties, all designed for the modern traveler.

OKU Andalusia is located on a secluded beach on Spain’s southern shore, with views over the Spanish coast and Africa beyond. The brand’s second property in Spain will be a beachside retreat set between Sotogrande, San Roque and the Los Alcornocales nature reserve. Spanning almost 10 hectares of gardens, guests can enjoy multiple swimming pools, a spa and wellness facilities, and four dining venues, including an adults-only beach club open to guests and visitors.

OKU Andalusia will mark the launch of OKU Hotels’ family-friendly concept, which is expected to grow in the coming years. The children’s program embraces Spanish finca life and discovery of the local land and ocean. Catering from babies to kids 12 years old, family-friendly areas are dotted throughout, integrating children in wellness and dining experiences. A kids club complex that comprises an adventure playground modeled after a Spanish farmhouse, a wet splash zone, shallow pool and more. Teens can enjoy a dedicated hangout near the beach, where they can connect over bonfires and beach volleyball.

Offering 255 guestrooms (a four-bedroom villa being the top digs), the hotel's room options include terraced suites with private pools, roof terrace rooms with expansive ocean views, and two-bedroom suites for friends and families. The private villa at OKU Andalusia will be set on the hill with ocean views; it will offer a private swimming pool and a terrace area.

The 21,528-square-foot OKU Spa will house an indoor pool, relaxation area, meditation courtyard, sauna, steam room, treatment rooms and fitness studio. Guests can enjoy an open-air wellness space with a medicinal kitchen garden and yoga pavilion, while sports enthusiasts can enjoy four tennis courts, two padel courts and a multi-sports pitch, with golf experiences available at various courses within minutes of the hotel.

When it comes to dining, OKU Andalusia’s four venues draw inspiration from the flavors of Japan, Asia and South America. Led by Executive Chef Mark Vaessen, OKU Restaurant has crafted an inventive menu. To Kima is OKU’s poolside restaurant that will serve Mediterranean cuisine with an Asian twist, offering a selection of sharing dishes all using local produce. The Terrace Bar and Restaurant is where guests will be able to start the day for breakfast, then congregate for long afternoons under the pergola enjoying the sunset. Meanwhile, OKU’s interconnected Beach Club will be an adults-only hideaway, with DJs, a beach bar and a produce-focused dining experience.

OKU Bodrum, Türkiye

Set along Bodrum peninsula’s northern coast, OKU Bodrum, opening in summer 2025, will be an adult’s only (16-plus) retreat. Framed by Bodrum’s mountains on one side, and the Aegean on the other, OKU Bodrum will offer direct access to a protected bay for swimming. It is also well-positioned for exploring the peninsula by both land and sea. A private jetty provides boat access for ocean-faring experiences to quiet lagoons, nearby islands or the region’s famous marinas with globally renowned restaurants and beach clubs.

The boutique hotel will offer just 58 rooms and suites, each one offering front-facing sea views and terraces from which to enjoy the sunset. Many will also come with a private pool. Guest accommodations are largely suites, incorporating sustainable and local touches, with a Turkish flair. Design elements include finishes in local marble, integrated breezeways to promote ventilation and cooling, and walls crafted from reclaimed stone excavated from the original foundations. Hotel interiors reflect OKU’s signature boho-chic, minimalistic style.

For dining, guests can enjoy a choice of three outlets, with a range of options including local fare and OKU’s fusion cuisine. OKU’s signature Japanese fusion restaurant, OKU Restaurant, will be in an open-air setting, reflecting both a tropical and Japanese garden. A separate terrace will offer private dining for special occasions. The poolside To Kima Restaurant will serve relaxed Mediterranean fare, with a fusion twist, while a Sunset Bar will be set on the cove-side jetty, serving a selection of meze snacks and crafted cocktails.

Amenities at the OKU Spa include a hammam, sauna, relaxation space, and open-air seafront treatment cabanas. A fully equipped fitness studio will offer ocean views from the machines, while the hotel’s clifftop yoga shala will be a place to practice meditation, yoga, breathwork and more.

