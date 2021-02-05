Outrigger Promises: Love Your Holiday or Get Another One For Free

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts has unveiled “The Outrigger Promise” with a bold pledge: Guests will love their Hawaii holiday at Outrigger; if not, the brand will credit the guest for a future stay. This experiential promise is an industry first, according to Outrigger.

Participating properties include the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, located on the sands fronting “canoes” surf spot and home of Duke’s Waikiki restaurant, plus the all-new Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger, anchored by the Maui Brewing Co. restaurant. Further underscoring Outrigger’s promise to providing guests with a worry-free stay in paradise, both locations follow strict cleaning and sanitation guidelines under Outrigger’s "Clean Commitment."

"The Outrigger Promise"

Ourigger promises that guests who stay at the aforementioned properties for four nights or more in 2021 will “love” their Hawaii experience; if they don’t, they can simply phone Outrigger’s call center to be credited for a future stay, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Safe experiences for guests, according to Outrigger include taking a surf or stand-up paddle board lesson or catching a wave in an outrigger canoe with Faith Surf School; hiking up Diamond Head, snorkeling at Hanauma Bay or watching for green sea turtles. Guests can also sample local craft beers and bites from the state’s largest indoor bar at Maui Brew Co., grab a papaya smoothie bowl from Sunrise Shack or duck into Duke’s Waikiki, a beachfront restaurant for some fresh fare and famous hula pie.

Travelers can also experience local culture by taking in a live hula performance at Waikiki Beach Walk, then learning to dance with a free hula class on Sunday mornings. Tip: Guests of Outrigger get free admission to the Honolulu Museum of Art and discounted tickets to Bishop Museum. Guests, too, can do their part to give back to the destination and have hands-on experiences with Outrigger’s Malama Hawaii eco-adventure package with Kualoa Ranch, or they can learn more about the importance of coral conservation through the Outrigger’s ZONE initiative.

Terms and Conditions

To be eligible for "The Outrigger Promise," travelers must book a minimum four-night stay at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort or Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger only through the following channels: directly at Outrigger's website or by calling 1-866-256-8461 within the booking window of February 4, 2021 through May 1, 2021 for stays within the period of March 1, 2021 through December 21, 2021.

Following the vacation with Outrigger, if the guest feels that "The Outrigger Promise" has not been met, they must call an Outrigger representative at 1-866-256-8461 no later than December 21, 2021 to receive a night credit for a future stay.

The guest will be credited for the same property, same room category and no more than the original number of days stayed (up to 14 days). Blackout dates may apply. Redemption of the credit to be used no later than December 21, 2022 and applies to the guest’s room rate only; it does not include any other costs, such as travel, COVID-19 testing, taxes or resort charge, which will be the responsibility of the guest. This limited-time offer may only be redeemed once.

For more information, visit www.outrigger.com/promise.

