Pueblo Bonito Vantage Centro Histórico Mazatlán to Open in May

The Pueblo Bonito Vantage Centro Histórico Mazatlán will open on May 15 in a historic, renovated school building in the Mexican city’s Old Town. The intimate, amenity-rich hotel is the first property in Pueblo Bonito’s upscale Vantage brand.

Like all Vantage hotels, the Pueblo Bonito Vantage Centro Histórico Mazatlán will "unite local traditions with first-class features and service." It begins with its location, within two blocks of the Malecón—the 13-mile promenade along the Pacific Ocean—as well as Plaza Machado, the town square. The boutique hotel is well-situated for visitors wishing to explore the historic quarter of the city and its 19th-century architectural marvels.

With 24 guestrooms on two floors, the property has a luxurious interior design style that mixes antique and modern motifs. The décor was created by Victor de Rueda, a prominent Mexican design firm.

According to Pueblo Bonito founder Ernesto Coppel, “For the first time in our 38-year history, we’re aiming to attract a new type of traveler to Mazatlán. We’ve conceived this hotel for discerning vacationers seeking ultimate luxury in a charming port city renowned for its lively Carnival and Day of the Dead celebrations.”

The hotel’s amenities start with the Melville restaurant, named for Herman Melville, author of Moby Dick, who visited Mazatlán in 1844 as a sailor aboard the frigate United States. Guests are also invited to dine at Casa 46, owned by Pueblo Bonito Resorts and located in a restored historic building fronting Plaza Machado. Casa 46 is both a restaurant and a museum detailing the city’s history. The cuisine is both regional Mexican and Mazatlán, as influenced by the foreign cultures that settled the city. An upstairs terrace overlooks the famous Plaza.

In addition, guests will enjoy a central plaza, as well as a plaza bar, fitness center, spa, pool with hot tub, and a small, trendy boutique in the lobby.

To learn more, visit www.pueblobonito.com/pueblo-bonito-vantage- centro-historico-mazatlan .

Related Stories

SLS Playa Mujeres Debuts SLS Elite and Signature Suites

Now Open: Cleviá, San Miguel De Allende, Autograph Collection

Chef-Led Mexican Culinary Travel Company Announces Rebrand

Delta Hotels by Marriott Riviera Nayarit Unveils Expansion